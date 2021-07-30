Labor Law Attorneys Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC File Lawsuit Against Fineline Woodworking & Fineline Architectural Millwork Alleging Labor Code Violations

NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Oatly Group AB ("Oatly" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OTLY) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-06485, is on behalf of all purchasers of American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") of Oatly between May 20, 2021 and July 15, 2021 (the "Class Period"), against Oatly and certain of its officers and/or directors, for violations of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("1934 Act" or "Exchange Act") and Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.