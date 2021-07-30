Cancel
Labor Law Attorneys Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC File Lawsuit Against Fineline Woodworking & Fineline Architectural Millwork Alleging Labor Code Violations

Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

ORANGE, Calif. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. The Orange County labor law attorneys, at Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, filed a class action complaint against Fineline Woodworking, Inc. and Fineline Architectural Millwork, Inc. for allegedly failing to accurately pay employees' wages for all their time worked. The class action lawsuit, Case No. 30-2021-01208607-CU-OE-CXC, is currently pending in the Orange County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the complaint can be read here.

