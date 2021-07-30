Wesley Willows makes the transition to assisted living easy!

Seniors enjoy the freedom of assisted living at AltaVita Assisted Living in Longmont. Freedom from chores and housekeeping—and the freedom to take part in a real community. The approach is family oriented, with your loved ones in mind. AltaVita offers 71 assisted living apartments in Longmont, ranging from studies, one bedroom, two bedroom, and two guest suites. Enjoy the bistro, an ice cream parlor and hair salon, and much more for you to live a rewarding lifestyle. Daily activities are designed to promote health and wellness, and residents are encouraged to use the exercise and fitness space designed especially for older individuals. Outdoor features include a bocce ball court, waterfall and dining area. Families love the easy access from anywhere along the Front Range.