Cloud Company Flux Tapped to Improve HUP.MARKET NFT Marketplace
Blockchain technology company HUP.LIFE is looking to Flux, a leading blockchain project for decentralized cloud infrastructure, to improve its HUP.MARKET NFT marketplace. HUP.MARKET allows artists to sell and license artwork through their copyright and featuring permanence, decentralization, and international enforceability as its core principles. HUP.LIFE launched the native digital currency powering HUP.MARKET, $HUP, on June 15.www.crowdfundinsider.com
