Cloud Company Flux Tapped to Improve HUP.MARKET NFT Marketplace

Rakuten announced that it has completed the acquisition of the software company Altiostar, which it had already partly owned and has collaborated closely on OpenRAN. Rakuten Group, the Japanese e-commerce heavyweight and parent company of Rakuten Mobile, announced that it has completed the acquisition of the US-based software company Altiostar Networks, Inc. The means of transaction or the price was not disclosed though the company claimed the deal would give Altiostar a valuation of more than $1 billion. This represents a sizeable premium, considering that less than a year ago Altiostar’s management implied the company was worth about $600 million.