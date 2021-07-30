Green Dot, Experian to help GO2bank Customers Improve Credit Rating
Is partnering with Experian to introduce new credit features on its new digital bank GO2bank. They will help customers improve their credit while protecting their identity. “Every American, regardless of credit history or experience, deserves quick and easy access to their credit score, as well as tools and opportunities to improve it and save money,” said Dan Henry, CEO of Green Dot. “Poor credit is expensive, particularly for the two in three Americans living paycheck-to-paycheck, and we’re proud to partner with Experian to offer tools that help our customers save, stretch their money a bit further, and build a stronger financial foundation for the future.”www.crowdfundinsider.com
