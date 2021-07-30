Green Dot, Experian to help GO2bank Customers Improve Credit Rating

Whether you want to open your very first bank account or you're moving and need to transfer your money to a new bank, you'll want to make the best choice possible based on your specific needs. "The most important thing to consider when choosing a bank is does the bank offer you the tools and resources to help you make the most of your money," says Nicole Sanchez, managing director for Chase Consumer Banking. "[It should let] you bank how and where you want. It could be through a mobile app, on the phone, or in a branch when seeking more personalized financial guidance." To find the right bank for you, ask yourself these questions.