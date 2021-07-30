3 men wounded after shooting in central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — Two men are in critical condition and a third is in stable condition after a shooting in central Georgia, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Macon Police Department, the shooting occurred at a car detail shop at about 4:30 p.m. EDT, WMGT reported.

Kyler Thompson, 24, and Corey Reeves, 24, were listed in critical but stable condition, WMAZ reported. Carlos Jackson, 44, was listed in stable condition, the television station reported.

Witnesses told deputies that the three men were dropped off at an emergency room with gunshot wounds, WMGT reported.

It is unclear what led to the shooting or whether another person was involved in the shooting, according to WMAZ.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

