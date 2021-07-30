Cancel
Chesapeake’s Cam Thomas goes to Brooklyn Nets with 27th pick in NBA Draft

By Brian Parsons
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WAVY/AP) — It was worth the wait for Chesapeake basketball player Cameron Thomas. The former Oscar Smith High School standout was selected by the Brooklyn Nets with the 27th overall pick in the NBA Draft. Pretty convenient for the 23-year-old considering the draft was held at the Nets home arena...

www.wavy.com

