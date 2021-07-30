Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

3 men wounded after shooting in central Georgia

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e6pL1_0bCKgUKU00

MACON, Ga. — Two men are in critical condition and a third is in stable condition after a shooting in central Georgia, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Macon Police Department, the shooting occurred at a car detail shop at about 4:30 p.m. EDT, WMGT reported.

Kyler Thompson, 24, and Corey Reeves, 24, were listed in critical but stable condition, WMAZ reported. Carlos Jackson, 44, was listed in stable condition, the television station reported.

Witnesses told deputies that the three men were dropped off at an emergency room with gunshot wounds, WMGT reported.

It is unclear what led to the shooting or whether another person was involved in the shooting, according to WMAZ.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
36K+
Followers
55K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Macon, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Central Georgia#Police#Wmgt#Wmaz#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Man stabbed, hospitalized after robbery attempt in Dayton

DAYTON — A man was taken to an area hospital after a robbery and stabbing on South Gettysburg Avenue Wednesday morning, according to Dayton police. Officers and medics responded to the area of the St. Vincent de Paul Gateway Shelter for Men in the 1900 block of South Gettysburg Avenue around 8:30 a.m. on reports of a person stabbed.
Louisiana StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

12-year-old accidentally shoots, kills 4-year-old sibling in Louisiana, deputies say

BATON ROUGE, La. — A 12-year-old accidentally shot and killed a 4-year-old sibling in a Louisiana home, authorities said. According to WBRZ and WAFB, the incident occurred about 8:15 p.m. Monday on Glenetta Court in Baton Rouge. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the older child accidentally discharged a gun, striking a younger sibling. The victim later died at a nearby hospital, authorities said.
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Oregon District Shooting: 2 years later

DAYTON — Wednesday marks two years since a mass shooting in the Oregon District. >>Families of Oregon District mass shooting victims sue firearm magazine maker. On August 4, 2019, a gunman opened fire on East Fifth Street in the busy entertainment district. In the 32 seconds before police killed him, he shot dozens of people. Nine of the victims, including the shooter’s sister, were killed by the gunfire.
Posted by
WHIO Dayton

2 arrested, accused of stealing catalytic converters in Bethel Twp.

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said two men have been arrested in connection with the theft of catalytic converters from several vehicles. Deputies were called to a store and lock facility in Bethel Township during the early-morning hours of August 2. >> Montgomery County law enforcement...
Lanesborough, MAPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Cop used criminal justice database to look up women, police say

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — Police in Lanesborough, Massachusetts, were investigating one of their own and it has led to the officer’s termination. Brennan Polidoro has been fired as an officer with the Lanesborough Police Department after the now-retired police chief Timothy Sorrell discovered that Polidoro had used the Criminal Justice Information System database to look up women without justification, The Associated Press reported.
MilitaryPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A Pentagon police officer died after being stabbed during a burst of violence at a transit center outside the building, and a suspect was shot by law enforcement and died at the scene. The Pentagon, the headquarters of the U.S. military, was temporarily placed on lockdown...
MilitaryPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Pentagon IDs officer slain in attack as officials seek clues

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Federal investigators were digging Wednesday into the background of a Georgia man who officials say fatally stabbed a Pentagon police officer at a transit station outside the building before being shot and killed himself. The Pentagon Force Protection Agency identified the slain officer as George Gonzalez,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy