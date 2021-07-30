Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Draft: Here's What Pacers' Myles Turner Tweeted To Chris Duarte

By Ben Stinar
Posted by 
AllPacers
AllPacers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XSF9B_0bCKgTRl00

Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers sent out a Tweet congratulating Chris Duarte on being drafted by the Pacers on Thursday evening.

The Pacers drafted Duarte with the 13th overall pick in the first round.

The 24-year-old averaged 17.1 points per game for Oregon in his second season last year.

The Tweet from Turner congratulating one of the newest members of the team can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
264
Followers
2K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Chris Duarte
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Rick Carlisle
Person
Lloyd Pierce
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#The Indiana Pacers#Mavericks#Espn#Cavaliers And Warriors#Bleacher Report#The All Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Related
NBAwearegreenbay.com

Milwaukee Bucks complete trade with Indiana Pacers, acquire two players in NBA Draft

(WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers complete a trade that gives Milwaukee the rights to Sandro Mamukelashvili and Georgios Kalaitzakis in the 2021 NBA Draft. Mamukelashvili was selected 54th overall in Thursday’s draft. He’s a 6-11, 240 pound forward from Seaton Hall. During his senior year last season, he averaged17.5 points (2nd in Big East), 7.6 rebounds (5th in Big East) and 3.2 assists (12th in Big East) per game.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 trades Suns must make to get back to NBA Finals and win title

After being just two games away from their first NBA title in franchise history, the Phoenix Suns fell to the Milwaukee Bucks after losing a commanding lead in the series. With the Suns looking to bounce back next season, they also have some tough decisions to make with key rotation players Cameron Payne and Torrey Craig set to be free agents and floor general Chris Paul looking to opt out for a long-term deal.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Celtics-Pacers trade lands Malcolm Brogdon in Boston

The Boston Celtics already look a bit different than they did just a couple of months ago, replacing Brad Stevens with Ime Udoka as head coach. Stevens, who is now in the front office in Boston, didn’t waste time in making his first move of the NBA offseason by trading Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Pacers Rumors: Turner, Lamb, Brogdon, Ball, FAs

Plenty of trade speculation has swirled around the Pacers heading into the 2021 offseason, but a league source tells J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star (subscription required) that a “seismic” change to Indiana’s roster is unlikely. One player whose name has popped up frequently in trade rumors during the last...
NBABleacher Report

Myles Turner Trade Rumors: Pelicans, Hornets 'Expressed Interest' in Pacers Center

The Indiana Pacers are expected to "once again [gauge] the trade market" for Myles Turner this offseason, according to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans are among those who have shown interest in the 6'11" center. Sooner or later,...
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Bucks trade No. 31 pick to Pacers

The Bucks have agreed to trade the No. 31 pick in tonight’s draft to the Pacers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, who reports that Milwaukee is received the Nos. 54 and 60 picks in return, along with two future second-round picks. The Bucks had entered the night with...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Clippers-Pacers trade features Malcolm Brogdon to L.A.

The Los Angeles Clippers were able to advance to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in their franchise’s history this NBA season. While it was a monumental moment for the organization, Kawhi Leonard’s knee injury put a damper on the team’s chances to make the NBA Finals. Leonard has since undergone knee surgery that will keep him sidelined to begin the 2021-22 season.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

$1 Million Shot And Signs An NBA Contract In The Same Night

Tuesday evening was a huge night for Keifer Sykes. The 27-year-old point guard from Chicago, Illinois, hit the game winning shot in the TBT Tournament, which won his team $1 million (the video of the game winning shot can be seen in a Tweet below from the TBT's Twitter account.

Comments / 0

Community Policy