Wintersville, OH

Tornado Touches Down In Wintersville, Ohio, Damaging 23 Homes

By Jessica Guay
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (KDKA) – A tornado touched down in Wintersville, Ohio, and damaged 25 structures on Thursday night.

Wintersville fire chief Rob Herrington said the line of damage is a mile long in the Bantam Ridge Road area. He said the structures damaged include 23 houses, one business and one church. Five of the homes are total losses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16jsK4_0bCKgOHM00

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Herrington said many people were in their homes when the twister hit. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

The roof of a home in the 800 block of Bantam Ridge Road was torn off and the walls are caving in. On the same street, there were trees on houses, a garage roof on top of a house and more homes with roofs missing. Herrington said a church caught fire, possibly after being hit by lightning.

Michelle Moodie lives nearby, and she captured cellphone video when the apparent tornado was forming right before 6 p.m. She said the clouds were rotating, debris was flying around and sparks were flashing as the twister struck what was like power lines and transformers.

WATCH: Possible Tornado

Hundreds of residents in Jefferson County lost power. Herrington said many power lines came down and crews were removing debris off power lines.

