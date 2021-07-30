Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 20:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-29 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 839 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated light rain continuing near and west of the Parks area. Between 1.75 and 2.75 inches of rain have fallen since 545 pm. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Parks and Raymond Boy Scout Camp. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 170 and 182. This includes the following streams and drainages Sycamore Creek, Red Lake Wash and Volunteer Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE