Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake; Porter BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...In Indiana, Lake IN and Porter Counties. In Illinois, Northern Cook, Lake IL, and Central Cook Counties. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers. For information on swim advisories or bans at Chicago beaches: www.cpdbeaches.com. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Waves 4 to 7 feet high will continue through this afternoon. Stay dry when waves are high!