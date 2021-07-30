Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Richland by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-29 22:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-29 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Clay; Richland SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN RICHLAND AND SOUTHEASTERN CLAY COUNTIES UNTIL 1115 PM CDT At 1040 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Schnell to Calhoun. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Clay City, Parkersburg, Calhoun, Schnell and Berryville.alerts.weather.gov
