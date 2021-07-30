Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clay County, IL

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Richland by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 22:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-29 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Clay; Richland SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN RICHLAND AND SOUTHEASTERN CLAY COUNTIES UNTIL 1115 PM CDT At 1040 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Schnell to Calhoun. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Clay City, Parkersburg, Calhoun, Schnell and Berryville.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clay County, IL
City
Clay City, IL
City
Parkersburg, IL
City
Calhoun, IL
County
Richland County, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Mexico seeks $10 bln in damages from gun makers in U.S. lawsuit

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico sued several gun makers in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday, accusing them of negligent business practices that generated illegal arms trafficking which led to deaths in Mexico. The lawsuit alleges that units of Smith & Wesson(SWBI.O); Barrett Firearms; Colt's Manufacturing Company; Glock...
SportsPosted by
Fox News

American Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin 'grateful to be able to represent my country'

American sprinters Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad finished 1-2 in the 400-meter hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. McLaughlin came from behind to run down Muhammad after the very last hurdle. She clocked in at 51.46 – breaking a world record. Muhammad finished with a 51.58, which also broke the original world record but finished behind the 21-year-old New Jersey native.
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Judge blocks Texas order that would limit transporting undocumented immigrants

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the state of Texas from enforcing an order from Gov. Greg Abbott that would restrict travel by undocumented immigrants. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone of El Paso said the order "causes irreparable injury to the United States and to individuals the United States is charged with protecting, jeopardizing the health and safety of non-citizens in federal custody, risking the safety of federal law enforcement personnel and their families, and exacerbating the spread of COVID-19."

Comments / 0

Community Policy