Cook County, IL

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Central Cook, Lake, Northern Cook by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 22:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Central Cook; Lake; Northern Cook BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...In Indiana, Lake IN and Porter Counties. In Illinois, Northern Cook, Lake IL and Central Cook Counties. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers. For information on swim advisories or bans at Chicago beaches: www. cpdbeaches. com. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Waves 4 to 7 feet expected along the Illinois shore. Waves 5 to 8 feet expected along the Indiana shore. Stay dry when waves are high.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

