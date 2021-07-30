Flash Flood Warning issued for Garfield, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-29 21:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-29 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Garfield; Wayne FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN GARFIELD AND SOUTH CENTRAL WAYNE COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MDT for a portion of southern Utah.alerts.weather.gov
