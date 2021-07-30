Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Garfield County, UT

Flash Flood Warning issued for Garfield, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 21:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-29 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Garfield; Wayne FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN GARFIELD AND SOUTH CENTRAL WAYNE COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MDT for a portion of southern Utah.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wayne County, UT
County
Garfield County, UT
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Flash Flood Watch#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Mexico seeks $10 bln in damages from gun makers in U.S. lawsuit

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico sued several gun makers in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday, accusing them of negligent business practices that generated illegal arms trafficking which led to deaths in Mexico. The lawsuit alleges that units of Smith & Wesson(SWBI.O); Barrett Firearms; Colt's Manufacturing Company; Glock...
SportsPosted by
Fox News

American Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin 'grateful to be able to represent my country'

American sprinters Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad finished 1-2 in the 400-meter hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. McLaughlin came from behind to run down Muhammad after the very last hurdle. She clocked in at 51.46 – breaking a world record. Muhammad finished with a 51.58, which also broke the original world record but finished behind the 21-year-old New Jersey native.
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Judge blocks Texas order that would limit transporting undocumented immigrants

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the state of Texas from enforcing an order from Gov. Greg Abbott that would restrict travel by undocumented immigrants. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone of El Paso said the order "causes irreparable injury to the United States and to individuals the United States is charged with protecting, jeopardizing the health and safety of non-citizens in federal custody, risking the safety of federal law enforcement personnel and their families, and exacerbating the spread of COVID-19."

Comments / 0

Community Policy