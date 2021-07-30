Cancel
Carbon County, UT

Special Weather Statement issued for Castle Country, San Rafael Swell, Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 16:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-29 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Castle Country; San Rafael Swell; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN EMERY...CARBON SOUTH CENTRAL DUCHESNE AND SOUTHEASTERN UTAH COUNTIES UNTIL 1045 PM MDT At 941 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a cluster of strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Wellington, or 12 miles east of Price...moving northwest at 30 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible along with heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Locations impacted include Price, Helper, Wellington, Sunnyside, East Carbon, Cleveland, Elmo, Castle Gate, Coal City, Kenilworth and Woodside. This includes the following highways US Route 6 between mile markers 223 and 285. Utah Route 10 between mile markers 54 and 68.

alerts.weather.gov

