Bath County, KY

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bath, Fleming, Menifee, Morgan, Rowan by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 23:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 03:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Bath; Fleming; Menifee; Morgan; Rowan The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Bath County in east central Kentucky Southeastern Fleming County in east central Kentucky Northeastern Menifee County in east central Kentucky Southwestern Rowan County in east central Kentucky Northwestern Morgan County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 345 AM EDT. * At 1143 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Over 2 inches of rain have fallen in portions of the warned area so far. 1 to 2 inches of additional rainfall is expected between midnight and 2 am. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Morehead, Marshall, Salt Lick, Midland, Farmers, Ramey, Moore`s Ferry, Freestone, Bluestone, Sharkey, Polksville, Young Springs, Cogswell, Hilda, Yale, Brandy, Ringos Mills, Zilpo, Peasticks and Grange City. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

