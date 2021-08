ST. LOUIS- The debate over whether to revive the moratorium on evictions during the pandemic was deeply personal for Missouri congresswoman Cori Bush. Roughly two decades ago, she lived in a Ford Explorer with her two children after being evicted. That experience led the Democrat to camp outside the U.S. Capitol to pressure President Joe Biden and Congress to act. She won. On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new eviction moratorium that will last until Oct. 3.