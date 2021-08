Former NCIS: Los Angeles star Renée Felice Smith’s new picture of her longtime boyfriend and pup is every dog owner’s dream snap. The actress left NCIS: Los Angeles after its most recent season finale earlier this year. She is now pursuing other ventures. The photo is an adorable picture of both her boyfriend and her dog with their tongues out in a lavender field. If you’re a bit of an explorer yourself and want to chill in a lavender field, the spot is somewhere in East Marion, New York.