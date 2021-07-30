Cancel
New York City, NY

Shake Shack founder says his other restaurants will require COVID-19 vaccine for customers, employees

FOX2Now
FOX2Now
NEW YORK – Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer told CNBC his Union Square Hospitality Group restaurants will require the COVID-19 vaccine for employees and customers. Beginning Sept. 7, customers and employees at any Union Square Hospitality Group restaurant will have to show proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Union Square Hospitality Group owns several restaurants in New York City and Washington, D.C. including Gramercy Tavern, Manhatta, and Union Square Cafe.

