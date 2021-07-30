Cancel
Music

JAM to Give Summer Concert

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 5 days ago

Get ready to JAM! Hillside Village will present its annual JAM to Give summer concert series on Fridays, July 2 through July 30 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The concerts are free to the public and will be held at the Village Green, located directly across from Barnes & Noble Booksellers.

