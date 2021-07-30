JAM to Give Summer Concert

FORT BRAGG — Beginning Sunday, July 25, the Symphony of the Redwoods presents a series of four outdoor concerts at the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens and at Mendocino Presbyterian Church. The concerts include a variety of instruments and styles of music, with something for everyone. Concerts on July 25, Aug. 1, and Aug. 15 are held at the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens and are free with Botanical Gardens admission. The performance on Aug. 8 is held on the grounds of Mendocino Presbyterian Church, and is free of charge. All concerts will be on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.