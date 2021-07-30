JAM to Give Summer Concert

The Gothard Sisters - are a dynamic musical group of three sisters who play contemporary Celtic folk music. Through over 10 years of performing, touring and writing music together, the optimistic style of their music and performances continue to resonate with their fans, building a loyal international following. Blending Celtic, folk, classical and new age musical influences, the Gothard Sisters bring songs to life with violin, acoustic guitar, mandolin, bodhran, djembe, whistle and vocal harmonies, creating music that is "vivid, inspirational and captivating." (Tim Carroll, Folk Words Review 2018). Join us! Concert goers are welcome to bring their lawn chairs and blankets, spread out on the lawn with a picnic lunch or grab a meal at the snack shack.
