Track & Field competition begins on Thursday at the Tokyo Olympics, and 11 Texas A&M products will begin their chase for Olympic glory. Phenom Athing Mu will be the first to take the Olympic stage, running in the first round of the women’s 800m at 7:55 p.m. CT on Thursday. Mu enters as the world leader in the 800m, having run a 1:56.07 earlier this year. The Trenton, New Jersey native is the favorite to bring home the gold.