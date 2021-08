DENVER (CBS4) – The threat for heavy rain, flooding, and mudslides that has plagued the Colorado high country for days has finally ended. It will be dry statewide by Wednesday night just as wildfire smoke and intense heat make rapid return. The only Flash Flood Watch in the region on Wednesday is in New Mexico. There are no watches in Colorado and there are not expected to be new threats for flooding and mudslides through at least Sunday. This extended period of mostly dry weather could help accelerate the work CDOT crews are doing in Glenwood Canyon that has caused I-70...