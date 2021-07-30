Cancel
NBA

Auburn’s JT Thor selected early in 2nd round of NBA Draft by Charlotte Hornets

By Tom Green
 5 days ago
JT Thor should be preparing for his freshman year of college. Instead, the 18-year-old Thor —who left his family in Alaska at age 14 in pursuit of his hoop dreams — is officially an NBA Draft pick. Thor was selected by the Charlotte Hornets in the second round of Thursday’s...

