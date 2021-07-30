Cancel
NBA Draft: Sixers take Tennessee guard Jaden Springer in first round

By Jack McCaffery jmccaffery@21st-centurymedia.com
Delaware County Daily Times
 5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA — Unable to redefine their franchise before the NBA Draft Thursday, the 76ers settled for using their first-round pick on 6-4 guard Jaden Springer from the University of Tennessee. In a departure from their last two top picks –, Matisse Thybulle in 2019 and Tyrese Maxey in 2020 –...

NBAchatsports.com

Philadelphia 76ers Draft Grades: Jaden Springer, Filip Petrusev & Charles Bassey | 2021 NBA Draft

Filip Petrušev, Charles Bassey, Philadelphia 76ers, National Basketball Association, Philadelphia, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers basketball, Knoxville, Serbia, Tennessee. Philadelphia 76ers Draft Grades focus on all picks in the 2021 NBA Draft. 76ers Rumors & News were buzzing the past several weeks about what Philadelphia plans were for the NBA Draft. After selecting Jaden Springer out of Tennessee with Pick #28, the 76ers had two draft picks late in the second round. The 76ers drafted Filip Petrusev out of Serbia with the 50th pick and Charles Bassey out of Western Kentucky with the 53rd pick. Springer averaged 12.5 ppg as a freshman in Knoxville while shooting 43.5% from deep. Filip Petrusev is Serbian forward that is likely to be a draft stash for the 76ers.
NBAchatsports.com

2021 NBA Draft Profile: Jaden Springer is an ideal fit for the Denver Nuggets

When I first started serious draft prep back in June, Jaden Springer was the first played I looked at in-depth. Immediately, I saw a player who would either be drafted too low or would rise up draft boards fairly quickly. It’s unclear which is happening at the moment, but Springer remains one of my favorite prospects to evaluate in the entire 2021 draft class.
NBAclipsnation.com

SB Nation Blogger Mock Draft: The Clippers select Jaden Springer at No. 25

The 2021 NBA Draft is the last time the Clippers control their own first-round pick until 2027, by virtue of the Paul George trade. It’s imperative they get this pick right. Fortunately, the mock draft lottery gods have smiled on the Clippers today, as the team was able to select Jaden Springer in the SB Nation Blogger Mock Draft. Springer is an 18-year-old one-and-done prospect out of Tennessee, and as the youngest player in this draft, could be a keeper for the Clippers for years to come.
NBAbrightsideofthesun.com

Locked On Suns Tuesday: Is Jaden Springer the Right Guy For the Suns At Pick 29 in the NBA Draft with Rafael Barlowe

With just over 48 hours left until the NBA Draft, Rafael Barlowe of the Locked On NBA Draft podcast and the NBA Draft Junkies YouTube channel joins the show to break down all the Suns’ options at 29, including a player we haven’t discussed a ton, the uber-young, uber-skilled Jaden Springer. We also discuss players like Tre Mann and Day’Ron Sharpe, and close with more talk on whether the James Jones draft philosophy is replicable across the NBA.
NBAPosted by
FortyEight Minutes

Sixers Rumors: Draft, Springer, Simmons, Trades

PHILADELPHIA — Coming off a season where Sixers’ rookies exceeded expectations, Daryl Morey understandably felt a lot of pressure coming into the 2021 draft. Yet, when Jaden Springer—someone who was getting lottery buzz... The post Sixers Rumors: Draft, Springer, Simmons, Trades appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBAPosted by
97.3 ESPN

Sixers Select Jaden Springer With 28th Overall Pick

The Sixers have made their first selection of the 2021 NBA draft. With the 28th overall pick, they selected Jaden Springer out of Tennessee. Springer is a six-foot-four guard entering the NBA after one college season. In his lone season at Tennesse he averaged 12.5 PPG, 3.5 RPG, and 2.4 APG.
NBAlibertyballers.com

Talking About Podcast: Sixers Draft Night Livestream - Philly Drafts Jaden Springer with #28 Overall | Out Now

It’s that time of year again: here is the audio from the Liberty Ballers draft night livestream, originally simulcast on YouTube. Listen to Daniel and Sean host their way through a supersized Talking About Podcast episode with the help of Dan Volpone, Emily Connell, Steve Lipman, Tyler Monahan, Adio Royster, Tom West, and Harrison Grimm. Listen to hear instant reactions to each first round pick — most notably the Sixers’ selection of Tennessee guard Jaden Springer at number 28.
NBAPosting and Toasting

Know The Prospect: Jaden Springer

Projected to go in the middle of the first round, scrappy 6’4” guard Jalen Springer out of Tennessee plays a scrappy and defensive-minded brand of basketball that the Knicks coaching staff and front office will love from day one. In his only year in college, Springer posted a very good 94.2 defensive rating and averaged 1.2 steals per game in just 25.9 minutes per game.
NBAphillysportsnetwork.com

Jaden Springer hoping to provide the Sixers with instant physicality

Having selecting Jaden Springer with the 28th overall pick, the Sixers clearly showed to have high hopes for a guy that was not expected to be on the board at that spot. The rookie spoke with the media today in his introductory press conference and give a glimpse into his potential fit with the team:
NBANBA

Quick Facts | Jaden Springer

With the 28th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers selected Jaden Springer. As one of the youngest prospects in the 2021 NBA Draft, Springer brings two-way talent, defensive intensity, and plenty of potential to the 76ers. Get to know the newest Sixer a bit better…. Springer was...
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Jaden Springer Studies Bucks Guard Jrue Holiday

The Sixers held an introductory press conference Saturday morning for two of their selections from Thursday's draft. Jaden Springer and Charles Bassey both fielded questions from the media for the first time since joining the organization. During his availability, Springer was asked if there were any players he tries to...
NBAUSA Today

Sixers rookie Jaden Springer reveals who he models his game after

Everybody in the NBA has somebody they model their games after. There is always a specific group of players who will inspire a young man to continue his basketball dream. For Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jaden Springer, he has a couple of players he models his game after. As a potential 3-and-D player, Springer is athletic and he has an NBA-ready body while also having a good IQ and sense of the game.
NBAUSA Today

Sixers rookie Jaden Springer discusses potential role, low 3-point volume

The Philadelphia 76ers made an interesting pick in Thursday’s NBA draft when they selected 18-year old Tennessee freshman Jaden Springer with the No. 28 pick. It was a little surprising considering the Sixers are chasing a championship at the moment and could use some win-now players. Not to say Springer...
NBA247Sports

What Jaden Springer said after being drafted by the 76ers

Everything Jaden Springer said during his introductory press conference in Philadelphia on Saturday, after being selected with the 28th overall pick by the 76ers in the first round of the NBA Draft on Thursday night:. ON WHY HE DIDN’T SHOOT MANY THREES AT TENNESSEE. “Really, I feel like I definitely...
NBADaily Journal

How Sixers' pick Jaden Springer would benefit from what amounts to a redshirt NBA rookie year

Jaden Springer is an intriguing but relatively raw pro prospect. Springer hit .435 of his 3-pointers for Tennessee last season, scored a career-high 30 points on 9-for-11 shooting in a victory over Georgia, was a reliable on-the-ball defender and became the Volunteers’ first one-and-done NBA player since Tobias Harris in 2011. He has the makings of a quality 3-and-D guy.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Sixers Sign Jaden Springer To Rookie Contract

The Sixers have signed first-round pick Jaden Springer to his rookie contract, the team announced today in a press release. Springer, who will turn 19 in September, played a single season at Tennessee before declaring for the draft as an early entrant. The 6’4″ guard averaged 12.5 PPG, 3.5 RPG, and 2.9 APG on .467/.435/.810 shooting in 25 games (25.5 MPG) as a freshman.

