Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Nets pick Thomas, acquire rights to Sharpe late in 1st round

dailyjournal.net
 5 days ago

NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets took LSU’s Cameron Thomas on Thursday night with the No. 27 pick in the NBA draft, adding the SEC’s leading scorer to their high-powered roster. The Nets then added North Carolina center Day’Ron Sharpe after acquiring the rights to the No. 29 pick from...

www.dailyjournal.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Pete Maravich
Person
Cameron Thomas
Person
Bob Pettit
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#The Brooklyn Nets#Lsu#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
Louisiana State University
Related
NBAnetsdaily.com

PICKS: Nets take LSU’s Cam Thomas at No. 27, Day’Ron Sharpe at No. 29

With trade rumors still swirling, the Nets took Cam Thomas, LSU’s shooting guard who averaged 23 points a game this season, at No. 27. Thomas, 19, is a 6’5” freshman. Then, Brooklyn turned around two picks later and took Day’Ron Sharpe, the 6’11” North Carolina freshman, with the pick acquired earlier in the night from Phoenix.
NBANew York Post

Nets picks Cameron Thomas, Day’Ron Sharpe hungry to help however they can

The Nets have a glaring need for a wing defender, but spent their two first-round picks on a center and yet another isolation scorer. Basically, they went best available player — and said they would again. The Nets got volume scoring guard Cameron Thomas with the No. 27-overall pick and...
NBANew York Post

Nets add scorer Cam Thomas with No. 27 pick at NBA Draft

The Nets had a busy NBA draft night in their home arena Barclays Center. There was a trade, some still-simmering rumors, five picks and a couple of perceived first-round steals in guard Cameron Thomas and center Day’Ron Sharpe. Brooklyn grabbed the high-scoring Thomas from LSU with the No. 27 selection,...
NBAwcn247.com

Suns take Day’Ron Sharpe, trade rights to Nets

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns selected Day’Ron Sharpe with the 29th overall pick in the NBA draft but traded the rights to the North Carolina big man to the Brooklyn Nets in a deal to land shooting guard Landry Shamet. The Sharpe trade was announced during the draft. Published reports said the Suns were getting Shamet for the pick and guard Jevon Carter. The 6-foot-4 Shamet averaged 9.3 points per game last season for Brooklyn and shot 38.7% from 3-point range and 40.8% from the field. He is expected to be Phoenix’s backup shooting guard behind Devin Booker.
NBANewsday

Nets draft LSU's Cameron Thomas, North Carolina's Day'Ron Sharpe after trading Landry Shamet to Suns

In the five years since his hiring in February, 2016 as general manager of the Nets, Sean Marks has made trades that have had an impact on each of the succeeding six drafts. He continued that tradition prior to the start of the 2021 draft Thursday night at Barclays Center by trading sharpshooting guard Landry Shamet to the Suns for backup point guard Jevon Carter plus the No. 29 overall pick in the first round.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

UNC Basketball: What Day’Ron Sharpe brings to the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets select UNC basketball’s Day’Ron Sharpe with the 29th overall pick. Many were shocked when Day’Ron Sharpe announced he would forego his sophomore season to enter the 2021 NBA Draft. Despite being a high school five-star recruit and living up to his hype during his first year with UNC, some felt Sharpe should’ve stayed another year instead of gambling with his draft stock. Sharpe’s decision was a risk that would pay off as his workout videos hit the net leading to a rise in his draft stock. That spike was enough to catch the attention of Brooklyn. So, now, only one question remains:
NBAYES Network

Nets select four players in 2021 NBA Draft, acquire draft rights to Day'Ron Sharpe

The Brooklyn Nets selected guard Cameron Thomas with the 27th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft, forward Kessler Edwards with the 44th pick in the second round, guard Marcus Zegarowski with the 49th pick and forward RaiQuan Gray with the 59th pick. Additionally, Brooklyn agreed in principle to acquire the draft rights to center Day’Ron Sharpe, the 29th overall pick in the first round of the draft, from the Phoenix Suns in a trade that has yet to be finalized.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Day'Ron Sharpe reacts to playing with Nets' Big 3

Brooklyn Nets center Day’Ron Sharpe on Monday expressed his excitement about eventually playing with the likes of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. Sharpe was the 29th overall pick in the NBA draft after averaging 9.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists last season at North Carolina. He finished runner-up for ACC Freshman of the Year after leading the conference in offensive rebounding percentage (.183) and rebounding (3.4).
NBABrooklyn Daily Eagle

Thomas and Sharpe ready for Brooklyn

Cameron Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe, the Brooklyn Nets’ first-round picks in last Thursday’s NBA Draft at Downtown’s Barclays Center, know that their new franchise already boasts a Big Three with championship expectations. But that doesn’t mean the teen duo, neither of whom will turn 20 until next season, won’t be...
NBANBA

Day'Ron Sharpe Lands In Right Spot With Brooklyn Nets

Chalk one up for the mock draft prognosticators. As the 2021 NBA Draft approached, North Carolina center Day’Ron Sharpe was an increasingly popular projection for Brooklyn with the 27th pick in the first round. He ended up going two spots later, officially selected by the Phoenix Suns with the Nets agreeing in principle to a trade for his draft rights, but as many predicted, he is in fact a Net and was joined on Monday by fellow first-rounder Cameron Thomas, Nets GM Sean Marks, and coach Steve Nash for an introductory press conference at HSS Training Center.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Stephen A. Smith freaks out after Lakers sign Carmelo Anthony

Stephen A. Smith was over the moon about Carmelo Anthony joining the Los Angeles Lakers. Upon hearing Carmelo Anthony signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith recorded a video to celebrate the notable free-agency transaction. Though Smith is a New York Knicks fan above all else, he...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Robert Parish Says Michael Jordan Is Not The GOAT Because He Didn't Defeat Great Teams: 'He Couldn't Beat Celtics, Pistons Got Old, He Couldn't Beat Lakers In Their Prime.'

Michael Jordan hasn't played basketball for almost 18 years. But still to this day, he is considered one the greatest player of all time. Jordan took some time to get to the championship level. But after eight years of missing out on the NBA Finals, Jordan ascended to the league and became the most dominant superstar in the NBA.
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...

Comments / 0

Community Policy