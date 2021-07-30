Mark Bennett: New walkway already popular with folks on foot, bikes

Cars and trucks zipped past on U.S. 150, but their noises seemed to fade into the background.

Instead, the sounds of natural critters filled my ears as I traversed the new pedestrian walkway between West Terre Haute and Terre Haute adjacent to the highway's south edge. The 1.1-mile path overlooks the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area — a 2,700-acre wetlands habitat for a growing population of birds, animals, amphibians, fish, aquatic creatures, insects, trees and plants.

Tribune-Star/Mark BennettGood vantage point: West Terre Haute photographer Nathan Iliff snaps wildlife images Wednesday morning along the new pedestrian walkway connecting West Terre Haute and Terre Haute along U.S. 150.

A walker or biker needs only to look southward to see it all.

It was enough to make me forget — at least momentarily — the July humidity and 90-degree heat. Egrets flew from trees to grassy islands. Birds perched on limbs dove into the water for fish. Sunlight sparkled on the ponds.

The connector between the two towns offers local folks and visitors a spectacular setting to walk, run, ride, bird-watch and snap photographs. The $6.1-million project — brewing for more than a decade, and discussed for far longer — got 80% of its funding from the federal and state governments, and 20% through Vigo County government. The resulting structure adds one other commodity, far more important — safety.

People who ride bikes or walk back and forth from West Terre Haute to Terre Haute, for jobs or services, no longer have to trek on U.S. 150 for their journeys. The stretch of highway known as "the grade" has almost only a couple feet of shoulder area between the outside lane and the steel guardrails. Pedestrians and bicyclists had to maneuver as vehicular traffic whizzed around them.

The walkway remedies that dangerous situation.

It's made with 301 steel pilings, filled with concrete and rebar, and driven deep into the wetlands soil. Steel I-beams sit atop the pilings, supporting the decking boards made of composite materials. Timber wood railings line each side, with 82 LED overhead lights placed every 82 feet. An extended lookout near its midpoint is an ideal photo spot.

Tribune-Star/Mark BennettSafer pathway: A bicyclist pedals from West Terre Haute toward Terre Haute on Wednesday morning on the new connector path along U.S. 150. The walkway means cyclists and pedestrians no longer must journey with vehicular traffic on “the grade” — a 1.1-mile stretch of the highway, which has only a narrow shoulder.

Crews from the Indiana Department of Transportation and contractor Beaty Construction started the project last August and completed it two weeks ago, opening up the pathway to the public on July 19. Ben Leege, the project engineer for INDOT, said the work was finished ahead of its original October estimation thanks to a proposal by the contractor that cut the number of pilings needed in half, saving time and cost.

Leege took his young family for a walk on the connector the evening it opened.

"We walked it, and my 3-year-old was running up and down it," Leege said.

Already, the walkway appears popular the community, too. On Wednesday morning, I encountered two sets of fitness walkers, two nature photographers and a man riding a bicycle toward Terre Haute.

They like it.

"It's beautiful, and it's well constructed. It looks like it's going to last a long time," said Nathan Iliff, a West Terre Haute resident snapping wildlife photos. Iliff focuses his camouflage-covered camera on "anything from herons to dragon flies."

Wednesday marked Iliff's first venture onto the walkway.

"It's plenty wide for joggers, bicycles, and people taking pictures," he said. One disappointment Iliff noticed was tossed refuse floating in the wetlands waters. Indeed, the walkway also gives a clearer view of the impact and extent of the battle against pollution.

At another point on the walkway, Amber Weber and Donna Wright strode over the path on a morning fitness walk. The two West Terre Haute women work out together three days a week. "We usually walk at Fairbanks Park, but this is better," Weber said.

The setting impresses them.

"It's very nice, beautiful — what you can look at here," Wright said. "Long overdue. But I know they all worked hard to get it. I'm very grateful."

The roster of community, elected officials and advocates for the project runs long. It includes numerous county officials, the West Central Economic Development District, Wabash Valley Riverscape, state Sen. Jon Ford, the Sisters of Providence at St. Mary-of-the-Woods and others. The pedestrian bridge's primary role — giving people without automobiles a safe passage between the towns — will save lives.

It's good "for all the people that need to get to Terre Haute. And you'd see them out here [on U.S. 150] day and night, and you just say, 'Please, Lord, help them to make it OK,'" Wright said, looking at the vehicles driving by on the highway.

As project engineer, Leege has watched the walkway's use as he's driven beside it this month.

"I've heard people say it's a waste of money, but every time I've driven by, it's being used," Leege said, "and people are off the roadway. I think it's a good thing."

As I walked back toward the western end of the walkway, beside the Wabashiki Trail's trailhead at Dewey Point, longtime Riverscape board member Kent Harris was walking the path, too. Harris and his wife have walked it multiple times so far. He sees the pedestrian connector as one of multiple projects along the Wabash River that will improve the quality of life here. The National Road Heritage Trail can now be linked with the four local college campuses, and allow cyclists and hikers to tour Terre Haute and West Terre Haute on the way to Illinois or north to neighboring counties.

"This connector is obviously safety for people," he said, "and I think it'll draw more people to come out and do what we're doing — walking."

It's easy to find. Just follow the birds toward West Terre Haute.

Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.