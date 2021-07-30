Helping 12 Points to bloom

A colorful mural in the shape of Indiana and featuring flowers painted by Terre Haute artist Shayla Fish now catches the public's eye in the heart of the 12 Points Neighborhood.

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaArt among us: Luke Davies gets a closer look at his mother’s new mural on the back of Building Eight Twelve on Thursday in the 12 Points neighborhood. JOSEPH C. GARZA

Located in an alleyway between PARQ At 12 Points and Building Eight Twelve, the public artwork is part of the neighborhood revival in the area of Lafayette Avenue, 13th and Maple streets.

“This is a small part of this really exciting energy revival we are seeing in 12 Points, and it's really fun that the arts can play a role in it,” said Jon Robeson, executive director of Arts Illiana.

The mural is the third installment for the mini mural project funded through the office of Mayor Duke Bennett.

“Our goal is to make the city more fun, more exciting, bring some color and do some things that add to the mix of what we are trying to do in our community plan and our tourism activity,” Bennett said. “Things that are going on in 12 Points are exciting.”

More arts projects are planned for the future.

“These are the kind of things that go to the quality of life in our community,” Bennett said.

For Fish, the challenge of painting a large mural on a brick wall was exciting.

She chose a teal background for the mural, and was excited to find out the color matched outdoor chairs placed on the sidewalk nearby at the Ferm Fresh health food restaurant.

The mural features large coneflowers, and Fish said she is pleased that public response to the art has been positive.

“I get to see pictures every day of people standing in front of it,” she said of social media posts.

She said she has received messages from people asking for directions to the mural, and from people who want to take senior photos in front of it.

An art teacher, she started painting at the end of May, some days spending six hours painting. Summer rain sometimes interrupted the process, so it took about a month to complete.

“I hope Terre Haute does more of this because it really does bring people from all over who want to take pictures of one of these,” Fish said. “The arts are super important and I hope that people see that it will bring more people to Terre Haute,” Fish said.

The 12 Points buildings adjacent to the activated alley are owned by Mark and Tiffany Baker, who had led the way for the 12 Points revitalization effort.

Mark Baker said his family's motto has been to “bloom where you are planted” during their past travels around the world. As Terre Haute natives, he and Tiffany have now chosen to sink their roots in Terre Haute with their young family. The new mural is part of the blooming revitalization of the neighborhood.

The Bakers said they are thankful for the funding from the mayor's office and Arts Illiana's guidance with the project.

“You guys needed a canvas and we were really happy to provide that canvas,” Mark Baker said.

Each mural artist receives $650 plus funds for materials using in the project.

Two other murals have been completed – Stiffy Green on the side of J. Ford's Black Angus near the intersection of Walnut and Seventh streets, and on the Haute Flats Building owned by Dave Adams and Al Rukriegel.

Another round of grant funding is anticipated in coming months, said Sherri Wright of Arts Illiana.

“When you activate an alley, it becomes a destination rather than just a place,” Wright said.

For more information on arts projects in Terre Haute, go online to www.artsilliana.org.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.