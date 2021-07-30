Cancel
High Point, NC

Summer Jubilee returns for third year

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 6 days ago

HIGH POINT — The third annual Summer Jubilee back-to-school celebration and backpack giveaway returns to the High Point Public Library area on Saturday morning to make the return to classes easier for some students.

Starting at 9 a.m., event partners will give away 432 backpacks, 150 more than last year, filled with school supplies. The drive-thru distribution will operate on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies are gone.

The event will be held in the HPB Insurance parking lot at 801 N. Elm St., across the street from the library.

Hosted by the library, the High Point Human Relations Department, Brothers and Sisters in Christ and the High Point Farmers Market, the event will run in conjunction with the Farmers Market, which will be open 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and will feature live music

In addition, the jubilee will include a petting zoo and fairy hair booth, High Point Human Relations Manager Rase McCray said. Prowler, the High Point University mascot, will visit from 9:15-10:30 a.m. with about 300 cookies to share. High Point Parks and Recreation will provide adaptive games from 8:30 to 10 a.m.

“The Summer Jubilee is a day of fun that also provides kids with the essential resources they need for school success, from pencils and notebooks to glue sticks and markers,” McCray said. “It’s an incredible collaboration between local businesses, nonprofits, faith organizations and city agencies, all of whom come together each year to help even more families in need.”

The backpacks were purchased with a donation from Bethany Medical, and school supplies were funded by an anonymous donor. Additional supplies were provided by Cover the City Project, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Keep High Point Beautiful and the City of High Point Stormwater and Recycling Divisions.

The Summer Jubilee began in 2019 as a collaboration to reach international communities within the city, McCray said. It has grown every year with additional partners and increased funding.

High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
