Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Detectives Investigating Thursday Afternoon Shooting in Magnolia

By Public Affairs
Posted by 
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j1S0j_0bCKaSUc00

Detectives are investigating after a 21-year-old man was shot near Ella Bailey Park on Thursday afternoon.

At 1:35 p.m., park goers heard shots near the intersection of 27th Avenue West and West Smith Street. Police responded and located a shell casing, but no victims. Witnesses reported the suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle.

Less than 30 minutes later, a man with a gunshot wound to the torso arrived at a North Seattle hospital. Officers learned that a Good Samaritan had transported the victim to the hospital after he left the scene. Although he was in stable condition, Seattle Fire Department Medics transferred the man to Harborview Medical Center due to the severity of his injury.

Detectives are investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to call the tip line at (206) 233-5000.

Comments / 0

Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

329
Followers
1K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#A Good Samaritan#Harborview Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Detectives Investigating South Lake Union Hit and Run

Detectives are investigating a hit and run collision that occurred Tuesday afternoon near an encampment in South Lake Union. Approximately ten minutes after 3:00 p.m., police responded to a motorist/pedestrian collision near an encampment at Dexter Avenue North and Mercer Street. Seattle Fire Department Medics also responded and transported the...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Woman Pepper Sprays Mother and Child, Gets Arrested

Police arrested a 32-year-old woman Monday after she pepper-sprayed a woman and her child in an elevator at the Pike Place Market. Police responded to a report of an assault at Pike Place around 4:30 pm Monday. Officers arrived within two minutes and immediately found the suspect pushing a stroller containing a bottle of bleach, and carrying a can of pepper spray. The officers took the suspect into custody without further incident.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Man Injured In Yesler Terrace Shooting

Detectives are investigating after a man was wounded Monday morning inside an encampment near the Yesler Terrace neighborhood. Witnesses began calling 911 after hearing shots fired in the 800 block of Yesler Way at 8:30 AM Monday. Officers quickly arrived and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Seattle Fire...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Police Investigating Friday Night Homicide in Roosevelt Neighborhood

Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Roosevelt neighborhood Friday night. At 9:42 p.m., 911 callers reported hearing shots in the 1000 block of 63rd Avenue Northeast. Police and Seattle Firefighters responded and found a man in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but SFD personnel declared the victim deceased.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Detectives Investigating North Seattle Fatal Collision

The driver of a Honda sedan died Friday night after he rear-ended a semi-truck on Aurora Avenue North. At around 10:45 p.m., a King County Sheriff’s Deputy reported a large group of illegal street racers driving near the Shoreline/Seattle city limits. The driver of a Honda sedan in that group was travelling southbound on Aurora Avenue North, and made a U-turn just south of North 145th Street. When the driver pulled into northbound traffic, he rear-ended a semi-truck that was stopped for a traffic light. Shoreline Fire Department and Seattle Fire Department medics responded and attempted life-saving measures, but the 21-year-old man was declared deceased at the scene. The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Man Shot at West Seattle Industrial District Encampment

Detectives are investigating after a suspect shot a man in the leg at an encampment near the 1st Avenue South Bridge on Wednesday afternoon. Just after 2:00 p.m., police responded to a shooting at 2nd Avenue Southwest and Southwest Michigan Street. Police arrived and immediately applied a tourniquet to a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. Seattle Fire Department medics transported the 36-year-old victim to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.
King County, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Police Seize Stolen Guns in Separate Incidents Sunday

Police seized two stolen guns in two separate incidents Sunday. Around 10:30 PM Sunday night, officers responded to the 6500 block of Rainier Avenue South after two men became involved in a dispute, leading the suspect to threaten the victim and drive away in the victim’s car. As officers were speaking to the victim, the victim pointed down the street at the suspect, as he drove past them in the victim’s car.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Smoking and rooftop fires

Over the weekend, the Seattle Fire Department responded to two residential home fires that started on rooftops. In both situations, fire investigators identified improperly discarded smoking materials as the probable source of ignition. Every summer, we respond to fires that are caused by smoking materials left unattended or discarded improperly. With the warm and dry weather, more such fires may likely occur.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Detectives Seek Witnesses After Woman Fatally Struck by Driver Thursday on Beacon Hill

SPD detectives are seeking information and witnesses after a woman was struck by a driver Thursday on Beacon Hill and later died from her injuries. Seattle Fire Department medics were called to the 3700 block of South Pilgrim Street around 11:15 AM for a report of an injured person on the ground. Medics transported the woman to Harborview Medical Center and notified SPD in route of the incident, as it appeared the woman had been struck by a vehicle. The woman later died at HMC.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Detectives Investigating Tuesday Night Stabbing Downtown

Detectives are investigating after a man was found with a stab wound in the 600 block of 3rd Avenue Tuesday at 11:15 PM. Police were called to 600 block of 3rd Avenue in Downtown yesterday night when a passerby found a man who had been stabbed. Officers arrived and provided first aid to the victim until Seattle Fire Department Medics could take the man to Harborview Medical Center for further treatment. Officers attempted to get a description of the suspect but the victim was unable to speak due to his injury.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Police Department and Center for Policing Equity Release Findings from Policing Practices

The Seattle Police Department today released the Center for Policing Equity’s (CPE) report on Seattle’s participation in the 2014-2019 National Justice Database project (PDF). CPE’s National Justice Database (NJD) is the nation’s first database to track national statistics on police actions. Police departments eager to better understand their disparities in policing outcomes through...

Comments / 0

Community Policy