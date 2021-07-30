Detectives Investigating Thursday Afternoon Shooting in Magnolia

Detectives are investigating after a 21-year-old man was shot near Ella Bailey Park on Thursday afternoon.

At 1:35 p.m., park goers heard shots near the intersection of 27th Avenue West and West Smith Street. Police responded and located a shell casing, but no victims. Witnesses reported the suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle.

Less than 30 minutes later, a man with a gunshot wound to the torso arrived at a North Seattle hospital. Officers learned that a Good Samaritan had transported the victim to the hospital after he left the scene. Although he was in stable condition, Seattle Fire Department Medics transferred the man to Harborview Medical Center due to the severity of his injury.

Detectives are investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to call the tip line at (206) 233-5000.