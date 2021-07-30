Froma Harrop: Are we canceling summer again?
This is becoming another summer that didn't quite happen. It follows the bum summer of 2020, which was canceled by COVID-19. In the West this year, summer is literally going up in smoke. Wildfires from Southern California to Washington state are burning out of control and clouding skies as far away as New England. The West Coast is seeing extreme drought, extreme flooding and extreme heat. But isn't that everywhere, to some extent?www.tribstar.com
