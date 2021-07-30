Cancel
Teacher, friends recall shooting victim Chloe Carroll

By Sue Loughlin Tribune-Star
Tribune Star
Tribune Star
Chloe Carroll

As close friends and a former teacher struggle to understand the loss of a 15-year-old girl to gun violence, they treasure the memories of Chloe Carroll — her caring ways, her outgoing personality and her contagious smile.

Carroll was fatally shot in the early morning hours of July 23 in the area of 13th and Poplar Streets. Two juvenile males have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Brad Hamersley, a Honey Creek Middle School teacher, got to know Chloe well during her three years at the school. He described being "so broken" to learn of the loss of "such a beautiful human being."

He was in a unique position to get to know Chloe as well as he did.

"Her father and I were childhood friends and later played basketball together. I saw Chloe daily for math and/or physical education her three years at Honey Creek Middle School," he said. He coached her on a basketball team at the school, and occasionally, he helped Chloe and her friends with homework during advisory period.

"It was just like I belonged in this child's life for some reason," he said. He and his wife also became good friends with Chloe's mom.

"The first thing anyone noticed about Chloe was her smile. She would light up any room she was in without even trying to be the center of attention. She was always kind and helpful to her friends and any student in need," Hamersley said.

As a student, she worked very hard in his math class. "She made great strides in her math knowledge due to her diligence and persistence in even the hardest skills," he said.

One year he taught her in remedial math class, and she increased her math achievement scores by 2 1/2 grade levels.

Hamersley also described his former student as a "social butterfly," making connections with so many kids.

"Her list of friends was endless. She was never afraid to say what she thought or to call things what they were. I think this is something that attracted so many kids to her. She was genuine, confident and authentic. I'm not sure she ever understood just how influential she was to everyone she touched," Hamersley said.

Honey Creek Middle School has an amazing faculty and staff, Hamersley said, "but we were all made better for having Chloe in our lives. On this side of heaven I'm not sure we will ever understand how such a beautiful child can be taken away from us. But I know Chloe would want us to lean into our faith rather than trying to make sense of the senseless. She will be deeply missed and grieved by all of us who loved her."

Lily Nevaeh, who now lives in another state, remembers how Chloe was the first person to befriend her when Nevaeh began attending the middle school in sixth grade.

"I was new at the school and I don't know if I didn't fit in with other people," Nevaeh said. "She was the first person who actually talked to me and she gave me a walk around the school and sat with me multiple days at lunch, where I met a few other friends."

Chloe "stood up for me when I was bullied," she said. "Words can’t explain how much I miss her."

In seventh grade, they were in different academic teams but still met up regularly at school. "She helped me a lot during middle school," Nevaeh said.

She described Chloe as outgoing and brave. "She wasn't afraid to do anything," Nevaeh said. "Even when she had personal issues, she would be that person who would help anyone."

While she now lives in North Dakota, Nevaeh said they stayed in touch. "She was always checking on me ... She was always there for me, even when I left."

When Nevaeh learned of her friend's death, "It was very shocking. I didn't quite know how to process it."

She immediately texted some of Chloe's family members, and one of Chloe's aunts Facetimed her during Chloe's funeral Tuesday "so I could somewhat be there to support everyone."

Aleecia Lewis, a close friend of Chloe's, described her as "a very unique person. Never a dull moment with my best friend. She loved her friends and family so much."

Lewis remembers one time during middle school when they were at basketball practice. Chloe had injured her knee and Lewis told her she couldn't run as much, but Chloe kept working hard, stretching and pushing through. She was determined to play in the championship game — and she did.

"Chloe was a person who kept pushing and never gave up no matter how difficult it was. She really loved this sport. I just want people to remember Chloe as a person who was always there for people and never gave up. She was truly a gem. She will never be forgotten," Lewis said.

The loss of her friend to gun violence "honestly doesn't seem real. A teenager should be able to go to the gas station to get a drink with no problem. Please put the guns down," Lewis said.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.

Tribune Star

Tribune Star

