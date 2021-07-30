Northshore and Springbrook won't have the same homes

Your long wait for an attainable housing option in Sister Bay may soon be over. The Village of Sister Bay recently signed a memorandum of understanding with developer Mosaic Ventures to create 45 attainable housing rental units in Sister Bay near Northern Door Children’s Center. Earlier this year, developer Marissa Downs credited the county’s relationship with the Wisconsin Housing Development Authority and the money they were able to provide to help the project progress with over $700,000 in annual tax credits. The Village of Sister Bay will also be contributing over $400,000 in Premier Resort Area Tax funding to help improve infrastructure near the site. Sister Bay Village Administrator Beau Bernhoft says it is a step forward to addressing a major need in the area.