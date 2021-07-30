Cancel
Real Estate

Northshore and Springbrook won't have the same homes

Daily Times
 5 days ago

In a July 25 local citizen's Op-Ed, there was something mentioned that needs to be corrected. The writer wrote, "Northshore is where Goodall Homes constructed many houses on 40-foot lots over a decade ago." I spoke with a representative of Goodall Homes and a representative of the builder for the...

Sister Bay, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

Attainable housing within grasp in Sister Bay

Your long wait for an attainable housing option in Sister Bay may soon be over. The Village of Sister Bay recently signed a memorandum of understanding with developer Mosaic Ventures to create 45 attainable housing rental units in Sister Bay near Northern Door Children’s Center. Earlier this year, developer Marissa Downs credited the county’s relationship with the Wisconsin Housing Development Authority and the money they were able to provide to help the project progress with over $700,000 in annual tax credits. The Village of Sister Bay will also be contributing over $400,000 in Premier Resort Area Tax funding to help improve infrastructure near the site. Sister Bay Village Administrator Beau Bernhoft says it is a step forward to addressing a major need in the area.
Telluride, COThe Daily Planet

The issue is price

In regard to the July 28 article “Town officials tackle housing crises head on” and as a somewhat disinterested party (my wife and I don’t live in Telluride, nor do we rent our condo in Mountain Village), I offer the following opinion. There is no such thing as a “shortage...
Jackson, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Solutions to traffic, housing can include a north bridge, dorms

I recently saw an ad in the paper from the Responsible Growth Coalition. It implies that the connector road through Tribal Trail would just increase the traffic, when in fact it would help alleviate the current disaster we have on Highway 22. Yes, it will increase the traffic through that...
boweryboogie.com

Shah Repositions Sago Hotel as ‘Micro Apartments’ for Macro Rents

The Sago Hotel on Orchard Street is apparently no longer such. In fact, rooms are now rented as apartments on the open market. Landlord Michael Shah purchased the hotel development earlier this spring for $8.5 million. Now it appears the property at 119 Orchard is repositioned as “micro apartments” with flexible leasing (and high pricing). At the moment, there are five active listings via Streeteasy, with studios starting at $2,250.
New Bern, NCSun Journal

New homes are coming to popular Craven County developments

New Bern could get 128 new units and lots added to its housing stock, including affordable housing. The city of New Bern’s development services department is set to review and approve two new residential developments on Aug. 5. The first is Highlands Village Apartments, which will be behind Camden Square...
Energy IndustryBBC

Wokingham farmer evicted as solar farm funding approved

A tenant cattle farmer will be evicted after a council approved more than £20m of funding to turn the land into a solar farm. The project in Barkham will see about 72,000 solar panels installed. Farmer Andrew Lake, 58, said the land would be lost forever once the solar farm...
U.K.batleynews.co.uk

M62 junctions to be reviewed before large housing scheme can go-ahead

Highways England has lodged a formal objection to Redrow Homes’ plan to build 270 homes at Bradley Villa Farm, off Bradford Road and Bradley Road in Huddersfield, on land that slopes down to the motorway. It wants junctions 24 and 25 of the M62 – at Ainley Top and Brighouse...
EconomyShropshire Star

Ironbridge housing scheme back on the planning agenda

The planning application for up to 1,000 homes at the site of the former Ironbridge Power Station will be back on the agenda at a Shropshire Council meeting next week. A decision on the redevelopment of the site was deferred in June when members of Shropshire Council’s southern planning committee said they could not give the green light to the plans until more information was provided to justify the low proportion of affordable housing, transport issues and the provision of primary care facilities.
Agriculturemynews13.com

Ag Report: Debate over solar farms continues

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio could be home to more than three dozen solar farms. According to the Ohio Power Siting Board, one is operational, 16 are approved and 25 are pending approval. "In theory, a solar farm is the next tool in the toolbox toward combating things like climate change...
Sun Prairie, WIhngnews.com

Plan Commission backs Bird-Egre concept plan

Despite objections from Town of Bristol officials and residents, the Sun Prairie Plan Commission informally supported a concept plan from an Illinois development firm to build a multi-family residential development with approximately 162 single-story apartment units and high-density residential on 40 acres of land located at the southeast corner of North Bird Street and Egre Road.

