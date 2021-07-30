Olympics livestreams, July 30: US women’s soccer quarterfinal, mixed team relays debut

Friday at the Tokyo Olympics will bring some new events that will have men and women competing together and against one another.

In the pool, it will be first-ever final in the mixed 4x100-meter medley relay. Two men and two women swim per team, with each doing one of the four stroke styles. A few hours before that, it will be the Olympic debut of the triathlon mixed relay, also with two men and two women per team.

On the pitch, the U.S. women’s soccer team takes on the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. The winner goes on to the semis while the loser goes home.

And the first track and field medal of the games is awarded in the men’s 10,000-meter final.

Other events include the U.S. in baseball action against Israel, the U.S. women’s basketball team facing Japan, two U.S. beach volleyball teams in action and men’s and women’s trampoline.

Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Friday, which spans Friday night and Saturday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com .

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.

10:00pm MT: Trampoline, Women's qualification and final

10:40pm MT: Women's Basketball, USA vs. Japan

11:00pm MT: Canoe Slalom, Men's Kayak (K-1) semifinal and final

11:00pm MT: Shooting, Women's Sport Pistol Final

11:45pm MT: Archery, Women’s Individual Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Finals

12:00am MT: Diving, Women's 3m Springboard prelims

12:30am MT: Badminton, Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match

12:30am MT: Women's Water Polo, USA vs. ROC (Russian athletes)

1:30am MT: Rugby, Women's Quarterfinals

2:00am MT: Judo, Women's 78+kg & Men's 100+kg repechages, semifinals and finals

3:30am MT: Fencing, Men's Team Epee medal matches

4:00am MT: Baseball, USA vs. Israel

4:00am MT: Swimming, Heats in men's 50m freestyle, 1,500m freestyle, women's 50m freestyle and 4x100m medley relay

4:00am MT: Track & Field Session 3

4:05am MT: Track & Field, Women's Triple Jump qualifying

4:25am MT: Track & Field, Women's Shot Put qualifying

5:00am MT: Women's Soccer quarterfinal: USA vs. Netherlands

5:00am MT: Table Tennis, men's singles medal matches

5:30am MT: Men’s 10,000-meter final

7:00am MT: Men's Beach Volleyball, Qatar vs. USA (Gibb/Bourne)

4:30pm MT: Triathlon, mixed relay

6:00pm MT: Women's Beach Volleyball, Brazil vs. USA (Claes/Sponcil)

6:00pm MT: Rugby, Women's Semifinals

6:00pm MT: Track & Field Session 4

6:30pm MT: Track & Field, Women's Discus qualifying

6:40pm MT: Track & Field, Men's Pole Vault qualifying

7:30pm MT: Swimming, Finals in men's 100m butterfly, women's 200m backstroke, 800m freestyle and mixed 4x100m medley relay

8:05pm MT: Women's Volleyball, USA vs. ROC (Russian athletes)

9:00pm MT: Sailing, Men's & women's Windsurfer medal races

9:00pm MT: Tennis, Men's singles bronze medal match

9:59pm MT: Trampoline, Men's qualification and Final

