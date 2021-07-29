Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

US swimmers Lilly King, Annie Lazor celebrate medals, world record broken by Tatjana Schoenmaker

By Christine Brennan, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

TOKYO —The United States continued to flex its muscle in the Olympic pool, not always with gold medals, but with its extraordinary depth.

For the seventh time in these Games , two U.S. flags went up in a swimming medal ceremony as Americans Lilly King and Annie Lazor won silver and bronze behind South African Tatjana Schoenmaker’s world record in the women’s 200-meter breaststroke Friday morning.

Schoenmaker, who finished second to American gold medalist Lydia Jacoby in the 100 breaststroke earlier in the week, won the gold in 2:18.95. King, who set a blistering early pace and led halfway through the race, held on for second in 2:19.92. Lazor was right behind in 2:20.84.

All three of them ended up celebrating together in Lane 4 when the race ended, overjoyed for the world record, and each other.

“It’s just an incredible swim,” Lazor, 26, said of Schoenmaker. “That world record has been standing for a little bit too long, I think. So to see someone finally crack 2:19, we’ve all been working towards that I think, to see someone like her do it, she’s just a great person, just to be there and experience that with someone is something that you’ll really never forget.”

The previous world record, held by Rikke Moller Pedersen of Denmark, was 2:19.11, set in 2013.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1quYGR_0bCKYt7r00
Annie Lazor (USA), left, and Lilly King (USA) hold up their medals after finishing third and second in the women's 200m breaststroke final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports

“I don’t come from behind, that’s for sure,” King said of her furious first 100 meters. “I just wanted to put it out there and see how it goes.”

King, 24, one of the highest profile members of the U.S. team and a two-time Olympic gold medalist in Rio in 2016, now has won a bronze in the 100 breaststroke and silver in the 200, but no gold, with the medley relay to go.

“It’s quite the roller coaster,” she said of her Olympics. “Not going to lie. Obviously I was very excited for Lydia in the 100 but so disappointed for myself but didn't want to show her that cause she needed to be able to celebrate that moment and have her moment."

King continued: “I was really just kind of stuck after the 100, almost in shock, and at one point, I just want to make the semifinal in the 200 breast, then I swam the prelim and thought, OK, maybe I just want to make the final of the 200 breast and then today to get a silver medal is kind of the cherry on top. You never know what’s going to happen. The meet’s not over until it’s over. It taught me not to give up.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: US swimmers Lilly King, Annie Lazor celebrate medals, world record broken by Tatjana Schoenmaker

Comments / 0

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

212K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tatjana Schoenmaker
Person
Lilly King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Medals#Swimming#Usa Today Sports#Race#Americans#South African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
News Break
USA Today
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
IBTimes

How Much Do US Olympians Make After Winning A Gold Medal?

U.S. Olympians receive a five-figure bonus for each medal. The bonus payout from the U.S. Olympic Committee was raised in 2017. Some countries give out a "medal bonus," with Singapore paying $1 million for each Olympic gold medal. Athletes who make the podium at the Olympics usually get a hefty...
GymnasticsPosted by
The US Sun

How much does Simone Biles weigh?

SIMONE Biles is the biggest gymnastics star on the planet - and with good reason after a dominant start to her career. The gymnast is gunning for gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games. How much does Simone Biles weigh?. Biles is 4ft 8in and weighs 104lbs according to BolaVIP.
Celebritiesthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of U.S. Star Caeleb Dressel

Caeleb Dressel and his wife, Meghan, produced one of the most-heartwarming moments of the Summer Olympics to date on Wednesday night. The star United States swimmer took home the gold in the men’s 100M freestyle final. It was one of the most-thrilling events of the Tokyo Games thus far. Dressel,...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Gwen Berry, who turned her back on US flag in trials, FAILS to win a medal in hammer throw at Tokyo Olympics as critics say: 'Now we can root for people who want to be a part of Team USA'

Controversial American hammer thrower Gwen Berry failed to win a medal in the finals of the Tokyo Games on Tuesday, much to the delight of her conservative critics. 'Now we can get back to rooting for people who actually want to be part of Team USA,' one critic tweeted about Berry, who drew criticism in June by turning away from the American flag on the podium during the national anthem at the US Olympic trials.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

USA's mixed 4x400m relay team is DISQUALIFIED at the Tokyo Olympics after Lynna Irby was ruled to have stood outside the zone when she took the baton from Elija Goodwin

USA's mixed 4x400meter relay team has been disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics after a handoff violation. The US team finished first in qualifiers and breezed into Friday's semi-finals but a bad pass between 22-year-old runners Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin has stopped them from going for the gold. The pair...
Swimming & Surfingpurewow.com

Everything We Know About Olympic Swimmer Katie Ledecky’s Boyfriend

If you’ve been watching the Tokyo Olympics, then there’s a good chance you’ve seen (or at least heard of) Katie Ledecky, who’s a star swimmer on Team USA. Although she’s a three-time Olympian, you probably know very little about her personal life. For example, when did she learn how to swim? Does Katie Ledecky have a boyfriend? And what else has the 24-year-old accomplished?
Swimming & Surfinghngn.com

Olympic Gold Medalist Caeleb Dressel Admits He Does Not Keep His Medals, Here's Why

Caeleb Dressel, who holds a total of 15 world championship medals, said that medals are unimportant to him. He even said that he does not keep his medals. Caeleb Dressel of Team USA has already won four Olympic gold medals, two from Rio 2016 and two from this week. In the four Tokyo Olympics 2020 events that he will participate in, he has a chance to win four more gold medals, according to a recently published article in MSN News.

Comments / 0

Community Policy