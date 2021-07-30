Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Mayors of 2 Florida counties have broken with Gov. Ron DeSantis and imposed vaccine and mask mandates

By Matthew Loh
Posted by 
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C3CrP_0bCKYrMP00
L: Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings at a news conference; R: Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava at a vigil for Cubans demonstrating against their government

Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images; GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

  • Mayor Daniella Cara Levine of Miami-Dade county has ordered that indoor county facilities require masks.
  • Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings declared that all 4,200 non-unionized counties get fully vaccinated by the end of September.
  • Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has opposed new restrictions for the COVID-19 pandemic, even as cases surge.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

Two Florida mayors have announced mask and vaccine mandates in their counties this week, despite Governor Ron DeSantis refusing to impose statewide pandemic measures.

In Miami-Dade county, indoor county facilities will once again require masks, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava's office announced on Wednesday. Levine Cava tweeted that the county has seen an "alarming rise" in cases and that hospitalizations are increasing there.

In Orange County, where Disney World and Universal Orlando Resorts are located, Mayor Jerry Demings has ordered that all 4,200 non-unionized county employees be fully vaccinated by the end of September .

Demings' announcement was part of a local state of emergency declared on Wednesday, and he also urged all residents to wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status. In a news conference on the same day , he said that cases in the county had reached an "all-time high."

"Quite frankly, we believe that if we take these steps as a community, we will experience a significant decline in the spread of the virus in just a few weeks," he said.

Meanwhile, Disney World is again requiring all guests and cast members to wear masks at its indoor facilities.

The mandates come after the CDC shifted its mask recommendation policy, saying that fully vaccinated people should also continue to wear face coverings.

The new measures also contradict Governor DeSantis' stand against COVID-19 restrictions. DeSantis opposes mask mandates in schools and has rejected calls from elected officials and the medical community to declare a state of emergency , despite Florida being among the states leading the US in infections.

The state reported 16,038 new daily cases on Wednesday, the highest since January.

Despite a troubling increase in cases in his state, DeSantis mocked CDC guidelines around masks during a speech at the American Language Exchange Council on Thursday.

"I think it's very important we say, unequivocally, no to lockdowns, no to school closures, no to restrictions, and no mandates. [We] should not be consigned to live...in a Faucian dystopia," he said.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 7

Insider

Insider

110K+
Followers
11K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Orange County, FL
Government
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Orange County, FL
Local
Florida Health
Orange County, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Demings
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayors#Mandates#Cdc#Vaccinations#Cubans#Getty Images#Disney World#Universal Orlando Resorts#Cdc#Faucian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Mexico seeks $10 bln in damages from gun makers in U.S. lawsuit

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico sued several gun makers in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday, accusing them of negligent business practices that generated illegal arms trafficking which led to deaths in Mexico. The lawsuit alleges that units of Smith & Wesson(SWBI.O); Barrett Firearms; Colt's Manufacturing Company; Glock...
SportsPosted by
Fox News

American Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin 'grateful to be able to represent my country'

American sprinters Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad finished 1-2 in the 400-meter hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. McLaughlin came from behind to run down Muhammad after the very last hurdle. She clocked in at 51.46 – breaking a world record. Muhammad finished with a 51.58, which also broke the original world record but finished behind the 21-year-old New Jersey native.
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Judge blocks Texas order that would limit transporting undocumented immigrants

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the state of Texas from enforcing an order from Gov. Greg Abbott that would restrict travel by undocumented immigrants. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone of El Paso said the order "causes irreparable injury to the United States and to individuals the United States is charged with protecting, jeopardizing the health and safety of non-citizens in federal custody, risking the safety of federal law enforcement personnel and their families, and exacerbating the spread of COVID-19."

Comments / 7

Community Policy