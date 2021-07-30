Cancel
El Paso County, CO

El Paso County Sheriff ID’s man found dead at Stratmoor Valley Park and Trailhead

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 5 days ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified the man found dead at a park.

On June 24 at 6:49 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the Stratmoor Valley Park and Trailhead.

At the scene, deputies found a man dead. He was later identified as 45-year-old Shawn Deckert.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the El Paso County Coroner's Office has yet to determine the cause and manner of death.

This is an active investigation. Deputies have yet to say whether or not Deckert's death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sheriff's Office Investigation Tip Line at (719)-520-6666.

