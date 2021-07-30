Fatal Standish crash under investigation

A man is dead after crashing into serval trees in Standish Thursday night.

Officials responded to a report of a car off the road in the area of 480 White's Bridge Road around 8:30 p.m. Clifford Colter of Standish was driving when he failed to make a curve, left the road, and hit several trees, police say.

Colter was reportedly trapped in the car for over an hour and died from his injuries.

Officials say speed, medical conditions, and weather are factors in the crash.