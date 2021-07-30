Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlottesville, VA

Housing voucher programs are integral to housing affordability. Here’s how they work locally.

By Erin O'Hare
Posted by 
Charlottesville Tomorrow
Charlottesville Tomorrow
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Housing remains a hot topic of discussion in both Albemarle County and the city of Charlottesville as both localities work through the housing components of their respective comprehensive plan updates, which include developing plans and policies for how to create not just more housing, but more affordable — and deeply affordable at that — housing in the area.

www.cvilletomorrow.org

Comments / 1

Charlottesville Tomorrow

Charlottesville Tomorrow

Charlottesville, VA
547
Followers
573
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2005, Charlottesville Tomorrow is a hyperlocal journalism nonprofit with a mission to expand civic engagement and foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 http://www.cvilletomorrow.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlottesville, VA
Government
Charlottesville, VA
Real Estate
City
Charlottesville, VA
Albemarle County, VA
Business
County
Albemarle County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
State
Virginia State
Albemarle County, VA
Government
Charlottesville, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Discrimination#Public Housing#Housing Affordability#Acoh#Crha#The Federal Government#Hud#Piedmont Housing Alliance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

New Rental Assistance Available for Landlords and Tenants

If you’re a renter having trouble paying your rent, utilities, or other housing costs, or if you’re a landlord trying to stay afloat with tenants during the pandemic, there is help available. Through the American Rescue Plan, billions of dollars in assistance – to help renters stay housed and help landlords cover missed payments and underpayments – has been made available through state, local, and tribal government agencies, including the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development and others.
Brookhaven, NYwshu.org

Need A Long Island Housing Voucher? In Brookhaven, It’s A 9 Year Wait.

As housing advocates call on Congress to take action after the federal eviction moratorium expired July 31, a new report suggests a lack of funding has created a backlog in low-income families and people in poverty receiving federal housing assistance. On Long Island, some people seeking housing vouchers to live in Brookhaven wait for assistance for over nine years — among the longest reported wait times in the country.
Westchester County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Westchester affordable housing settlement is terminated

WHITE PLAINS – After 12 years of Westchester County being under the watchful eye of a federal monitor, it is able to close the book on the Affordable Housing Settlement. The county recently received notification from U.S. District Judge Denise Cote that it was in substantial compliance with the consent decree, and a federal housing monitor was no longer needed.
Newport, ORNewport News-Times

The lack of affordable housing

Coastal residents Bonnie Good, of Newport, and Reba Lovelady, of Waldport, wrote in their letters to the editor that working people are living in their cars. Two people from separate coastal communities, one large and one small, made the same clear observation about the lack of affordable housing in their respective communities.
Real EstateFlathead Beacon

A Model for Truly Affordable Housing

Last spring, Amanda Donnell came across a rare anomaly in the local housing market: a home for sale under $200,000. At $185,000, the place wasn’t in great condition, and in fact had been listed at $112,000 the previous year. But it was in her price range. Or so she thought. Another buyer quickly swooped in with a high cash offer, and it was gone.
Alexandria, LAklax-tv.com

Affordable Housing Back to School Event

Alexandria, LA- The Alexandria Housing Authority, BGC Advantage, Congregational Security Inc., Soul Reborn, and Good Life Living Group, city representatives, and many more are set to gather for a Back to School Event on Saturday, August 7th from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm at the Royal Ridge apartment community. As part of the $100 million investment into community development, this special event is designed to benefit the residents (youth and parents) of all nine (9) Alexandria Housing Authority properties. In addition to the distribution of school supplies, families will receive information on various services and participate in activities aimed at providing mind, body, social, and cultural enrichment for attendees. “We are committed to providing access to resources and experiences that help enhance quality of life and improve outcomes for our residents. Preparing our families for back-to-school can set the tone for a productive and successful year.” said Stephan Fontenot, Alexandria Housing Authority Executive Director. “We are grateful to all our partners and community organizations that have collaborated on this fun-filled event with special thanks to the Rapides Parish School District and the Alexandria Senior High Football and Volleyball teams.” The Alexandria Housing Authority will provide residents transportation to and from the event. There will be various booths and experiences including a “Mindfulness for Moms” pavilion by Congregational Security Inc (CSI) and Soul Reborn and a “Manhood for Dads” pavilion by CSI and Goodwill Living Group. Other activities include Hula Hoop, Dance-Off, and Mindset Challenges. Personal grooming opportunities for haircuts and hair and skin classes will be provided. Food trucks and concessions will be available for lunch and snacks. “A growing body of research suggests that safe, affordable housing may increase children’s opportunities for educational success,” said Holly Knight, BGC Advantage CEO. “We want to do more than provide shelter. Events like this at our developments help extend and reinforce the benefits of stable housing. We are proud to have development partners like the Alexandria Housing Authority that share our mission.” The event will be held at the Joseph P. Page Recreation Area in the newly completed Royal Ridge Development. Royal Ridge is part of the Royal Cambridge development, this $50 million project was the result of a partnership between the Alexandria Housing Authority (AHA) and BGC Advantage. Together, the partners have converted the entirety of the AHA portfolio for a total development investment of nearly 100 million dollars across 9 sites, delivering 669 high-quality affordable housing units to the low-income residents of the Alexandria community.
Real Estateprimepublishers.com

Affordable Housing Message to Residents

This is a message to my fellow Southburians. How do you feel about having attractive housing in town that will accommodate townspeople who are spending more than 30% of their income on their homes? (Thirty percent is the maximum one can spend on housing, including utilities, and have enough money left over for necessities, with some discretionary funds for saving and/or spending on entertainment.)
Santa Fe County, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Affordable housing? Let's make it available

A Santa Fe housing project that promises to be truly affordable for working families and individuals offers hope. May this project from the Santa Fe County Commission be the first of several such efforts. The proposal would turn a vacant lot north of Airport Road into a mixed-use housing complex...
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

FHA Extends Single-Family Eviction Moratorium

Provides Continued Protection For Households In Federally Insured, Single-Family Properties. Mortgage Servicers Must Continue To Halt Evictions for FHA Single-Family Title II And HECM Foreclosed Properties. The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) today announced it is extending its moratorium on evictions for foreclosed borrowers and their occupants through Sept. 30, 2021....
San Diego County, CASan Diego Business Journal

Expanded Affordable Housing Project Planned

Plans for a Normal Heights affordable project have been expanded with the acquisition of more land for the project and a shot of preliminary funding. As originally conceived, Bridgedeck apartments was a $40 million project. The revised project will cost about $80 million and provide 190 apartments, said David Iwashita,...
Virginia StatePosted by
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How Virginia is helping tenants with rental aid

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A federal freeze on most evictions enacted last year is scheduled to expire Saturday, after President Joe Biden’s administration extended the original date by a month. The moratorium, put in place by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. Many of them lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and had fallen months behind on their rent.
Virginia Statewfirnews.com

Virginia’s Rent Relief Program may still be able to help

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A federal freeze on most evictions enacted last year is scheduled to expire Saturday [today], after President Joe Biden’s administration extended the original date by a month. The moratorium, put in place by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. Many of them lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and had fallen months behind on their rent.

Comments / 1

Community Policy