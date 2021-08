Charleston RiverDogs infielder Brett Wisely has been named the Low-A East Player of the Week and reliever Trey Cumbie the circuit’s Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 19-25 per a Minor League Baseball announcement on Monday afternoon. The pair received the honor following their performances during a six-game series in Myrtle Beach last week. This is the sixth weekly honor that a RiverDogs player has received in 2021, as the duo joins Curtis Mead (twice), John Doxakis and Andrew Gross.