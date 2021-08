Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Austin Meadows is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Seattle Mariners. Meadows is back in action after taking a breather on Monday. He is batting fifth and starting in left field while Randy Arozarena takes over atop the order and slides over to right field. Manuel Margot is shifting to center field in place of an idle Kevin Kiermaier.