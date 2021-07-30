This is the wildest MLB trade deadline in years -- and it's not over yet. Where does it go from here?

Frank is on a well-earned vacation, so this is Dan Schneier handling the newsletter this week. Some of the biggest news to come out of Monday were two of Fantasy Baseball's biggest stars headed to the COVID-19 list. Yankees SP Gerrit Cole and Brewers RP Josh Hader will soon be placed on the Covid IL. Cole will even miss his scheduled Tuesday start. We'll dive into that and more. Without further ado, let's get right into it.