Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

This is the wildest MLB trade deadline in years -- and it's not over yet. Where does it go from here?

By David Schoenfield
ESPN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a trade deadline that promised to be more hectic and unpredictable than usual, the returns so far have exceeded expectations with a flurry of bonkers deals as we head into the final day of activity. We've already seen six 2021 All-Stars traded, and the biggest deal -- which was being finalized Thursday night -- saw three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner going from the Nationals to the Dodgers.

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Cy Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#Not Over Yet#Espn#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies: Freddy Galvis reacts to trade home

Freddy Galvis made his major-league debut with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2012 and spent the first six seasons of his career with the team. Now, he’s right back where he started, and Galvis is apparently feeling the homecoming nostalgia just like fans. He kept it simple, posting a throwback photo...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Predicting where big names land at the trade deadline | Yankees, Mets, Phillies acquire stars

The 2021 MLB trade deadline is just five days away, giving contenders one last chance to improve before the stretch run for a pennant. Two serious contenders made significant moves over the weekend: The always-aggressive San Diego Padres got the big-name hunting going by swinging a trade for MLB hits leader Adam Frazier, and the Tampa Bay Rays added thump by acquiring veteran slugger Nelson Cruz from the Minnesota Twins.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Max Scherzer Trade News

According to the latest reports, the San Diego Padres are on the verge of acquiring three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer from the Washington Nationals. Scherzer, who is a free agent at the end of the season, pitched in his final game for the Nats this afternoon. Now, he’s likely heading West, with the Padres reportedly close to closing the deal.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Alanna Rizzo Returning To Dodger Stadium For MLB Network Showcase Broadcast

After stepping away following seven seasons as the on-field reporter for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Alanna Rizzo will be back at Dodger Stadium on Friday night for an MLB Network Showcase broadcast of their series opener against the L.A. Angels. It will mark Rizzo’s third time being part of a...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cardinals fans are furious at Jon Lester’s debut against the Braves

Longtime Chicago Cubs starter Jon Lester made his St. Louis Cardinals debut on Tuesday night, and it didn’t go as planned to say the least. Lester had a rough first inning, as the Braves scored five runs and tabbed the 37-year-old for five hits. He had a 45.00 ERA in just one inning of work as a Cardinal, and it didn’t get much better from there.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Wizards Owner Ted Leonsis Takes A Huge Shot At Russell Westbrook: "Played In OKC, Wanted To Be Traded, Went To Houston, Wanted To Be Traded, Came To D.C., Wanted To Be Traded And Is Now In Los Angeles."

It wasn't that long ago that Russell Westbrook was in the same air as guys like Dirk Nowitzki, Kobe Bryant, and Damian Lillard. Those guys are the embodiment of loyalty, and Westbrook's love for Oklahoma City helped to make him one of the most intriguing and beloved players in basketball.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Is Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence showing early signs of being a bust?

Welcome to the NFL Trevor Lawrence. On his first 11-on-11 in training camp Monday, ESPN reported he struggled when the Jaguars’ defense was allowed to play press coverage and go after his passes. Lawrence went 1-6 with two interceptions and he had a pass batted down. This may come as...
MLBknbr.com

Curt Casali called for most bizarre balk you’ll ever see

Did you know a catcher could be called for a balk? Neither did we. Yet that’s what happened in the second inning of Tuesday’s Giants-Diamondbacks game on Tuesday, when catcher Curt Casali stopped a rolling ball using his mask. That’s a violation Rule 5.06 (b)(3)(E) which states that a player cannot deliberately touch a pitched ball with his cap, mask or any part of his uniform detached from its proper place on his person.
MLBknbr.com

Dodgers fans lost their minds during last night’s game vs. Astros

The powder keg finally went off on Wednesday. For the first time since it was discovered that the Houston Astros were involved in a sign stealing scandal during 2017, they faced the Dodgers, in front of fans, at Dodger Stadium. You’ll remember that in 2017, the Astros won the World Series in seven games. Their opponent? The Dodgers.
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Gerrit Cole and Josh Hader on Covid IL, Angels call up Jo Adell, Dynasty updates

Frank is on a well-earned vacation, so this is Dan Schneier handling the newsletter this week. Some of the biggest news to come out of Monday were two of Fantasy Baseball's biggest stars headed to the COVID-19 list. Yankees SP Gerrit Cole and Brewers RP Josh Hader will soon be placed on the Covid IL. Cole will even miss his scheduled Tuesday start. We'll dive into that and more. Without further ado, let's get right into it.
MLBCBS Sports

Nationals' Alcides Escobar: Exits after HBP

Escobar was removed from Tuesday's game against the Marlins after being hit by a pitch in the right hand/wrist, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Escobar went 0-for-3 from the leadoff spot before being struck by the pitch during the sixth inning. He'll likely undergo X-rays to determine the severity of the injury, and he should be considered day-to-day as he continues to be evaluated.
MLBchatsports.com

MLB Power Rankings: Where Each Team Stands Entering Trade Deadline Week

Following our reset of the SI power rankings format coming out of the All-Star break, this is my first time taking on this task by myself. As you may come to learn over my weeks at the wheel, I’m not much for intros. You’re just here for the rankings, so let’s get to it:
MLBCBS Sports

MLB trade deadline: Brewers acquire infielder Eduardo Escobar from Diamondbacks

The Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed on a trade that sends All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar to the Brewers, the teams announced Wednesday. In return, the Diamondbacks are getting minor-league outfielder Cooper Hummel and minor-league infielder Alberto Ciprian. Escobar, 32, is hitting .246/.300/.478 (107 OPS+) with 14 doubles, three...
MLBNBC Washington

Nationals' Trea Turner Removed Mid-Game Due to Positive Coronavirus Test

Trea Turner removed vs. Phillies due to positive COVID test originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Nationals shortstop Trea Turner was removed in the first inning of Tuesday's game against Philadelphia due to a positive COVID-19 test, the team announced. Turner, who has increasingly been in trade rumors ahead of...
MLBNBC Washington

Former Nationals GM Jim Bowden Doesn't Think Trea Turner Gets Traded at Deadline

Ex-Nats GM Bowden doesn't think Trea Turner gets traded originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Nationals’ roster has been the subject of many hours’ worth of debate this MLB season, and those talks have only increased as the July 30 trade deadline approaches. Trea Turner, superstar shortstop for the Nats, has been at the center of those discussions, specifically whether or not the Nats would be willing to part with the 28-year-old.

Comments / 0

Community Policy