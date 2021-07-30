This is the wildest MLB trade deadline in years -- and it's not over yet. Where does it go from here?
In a trade deadline that promised to be more hectic and unpredictable than usual, the returns so far have exceeded expectations with a flurry of bonkers deals as we head into the final day of activity. We've already seen six 2021 All-Stars traded, and the biggest deal -- which was being finalized Thursday night -- saw three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner going from the Nationals to the Dodgers.www.espn.com
