Charlottesville, VA

Commentary/Opinion: Promoting nature play for pandemic recovery

By Carolyn Schuyler, Sarah Harris
Charlottesville Tomorrow
 5 days ago
While we are just beginning to learn all the ways the pandemic has affected the mental health of children, there is a growing consensus among child development and health experts that the best way to promote recovery is simple: Play. Children rely on play to make sense of their world and to develop coping strategies. For children, play is the language of healing. When children are invited to take their play into nature, the positive impact of play is multiplied because the natural world is well-documented for counteracting the ill-effects of stress and trauma. When kids play outdoors, research has found that children are better able to regulate their emotions and to build positive relationships with their peers. Kids that play in nature do better academically, as they are healthier, happier and more prepared to learn. Now more than ever, all children must have access to high-quality nature play experiences, which are the building blocks of healthy child development.

ABOUT

Founded in 2005, Charlottesville Tomorrow is a hyperlocal journalism nonprofit with a mission to expand civic engagement and foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 http://www.cvilletomorrow.org/
#Foster Children#Volunteers#Mental Health#Pandemic
