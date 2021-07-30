Cancel
AMD Reveals Radeon RX 6600 XT Specs, Pricing, and Performance

By Jarred Walton
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 5 days ago
AMD's Radeon RX 6600 XT will officially launch on August 11, 2021, putting to rest the past couple of months of speculation and leaks. Will it manage to compete with the best graphics cards, and where will it fall in terms of our GPU benchmarks hierarchy—and more importantly, will more than a handful of people be able to buy the cards at something close to MSRP? These are good questions, and while the answer to that last question is almost certainly, "Sorry, not gonna happen," it should still bring some needed competition to the more moderately priced GPU segment.

