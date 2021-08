Back on July 22, 2017 Norman David Martin was having the time of his life while driving his black convertible 2014 Chevy Corvette through Irvine, California. He’d been out drinking with two friends, yet he was still behind the wheel, blasting down surface streets at speeds up to 138 mph. Both of his friends were riding in the sports car with him, even though it only had two seats. In a flash, Martin wrecked out at an intersection and both his friends were killed. Now he’s facing two counts of murder.