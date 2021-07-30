‘I fought with everything in me,' Tampa man says after week in hospital with severe COVID-19 case

Sitting in his Westchase home, Dean Harrington still struggles to breathe.

"Yes, I still have to wear this for a while. The doctor can't say for certain exactly how long, but I'm optimistic," Harrington said while using an oxygen machine.

He's still recovering from COVID-19 after being in the hospital for over a week. The 40-year-old was just discharged from AdventHealth Carrollwood two days ago. His battle hasn't been easy.

"I'm just so happy to be alive. I have a second chance. I started getting these headaches, severe migraines. I start sweating quite a bit. The doctor ran some tests and did a chest x-ray and said, 'It looks like you have pneumonia. and with the symptoms you're showing, it looks like it's possibly COVID," Harrington said.

After a test, he found out he was positive for the virus and was sent to the emergency room. He was alone and without family.

"That was the hardest part for me. My father couldn't say goodbye and that just didn't sit right with me. I just dug as deep as I could and fought harder than I've fought in my life with anything," Harrington said.

Dean says the pneumonia and COVID-19 diagnoses, plus his severe asthma pushed his immune system over the edge. His asthma is the reason he chose not to get vaccinated.

When asked if he regrets not being vaccinated, Harrington says he's still concerned because it wasn't fully FDA approved.

"I mean, I'm not a conspiracy theorist. I'm not anti-vax. There are no long-term studies and that's something I have to consider with my asthma because I have these other comorbidities that could possibly lead to some issues," Harrington said.

He still doesn't know if he'll get the shot but wants others to take the virus seriously.

"You can't take this risk. You know, COVID is the real deal. It can be very serious. I made it, so if I can make it you can make it. You just have to be positive. Keep your faith. You have faith, you'll make it," Harrington said.



