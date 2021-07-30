Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

‘I fought with everything in me,' Tampa man says after week in hospital with severe COVID-19 case

Posted by 
10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e3yNH_0bCKW74K00

Sitting in his Westchase home, Dean Harrington still struggles to breathe.

"Yes, I still have to wear this for a while. The doctor can't say for certain exactly how long, but I'm optimistic," Harrington said while using an oxygen machine.

He's still recovering from COVID-19 after being in the hospital for over a week. The 40-year-old was just discharged from AdventHealth Carrollwood two days ago. His battle hasn't been easy.

"I'm just so happy to be alive. I have a second chance. I started getting these headaches, severe migraines. I start sweating quite a bit. The doctor ran some tests and did a chest x-ray and said, 'It looks like you have pneumonia. and with the symptoms you're showing, it looks like it's possibly COVID," Harrington said.

After a test, he found out he was positive for the virus and was sent to the emergency room. He was alone and without family.

"That was the hardest part for me. My father couldn't say goodbye and that just didn't sit right with me. I just dug as deep as I could and fought harder than I've fought in my life with anything," Harrington said.

Dean says the pneumonia and COVID-19 diagnoses, plus his severe asthma pushed his immune system over the edge. His asthma is the reason he chose not to get vaccinated.

When asked if he regrets not being vaccinated, Harrington says he's still concerned because it wasn't fully FDA approved.

"I mean, I'm not a conspiracy theorist. I'm not anti-vax. There are no long-term studies and that's something I have to consider with my asthma because I have these other comorbidities that could possibly lead to some issues," Harrington said.

He still doesn't know if he'll get the shot but wants others to take the virus seriously.

"You can't take this risk. You know, COVID is the real deal. It can be very serious. I made it, so if I can make it you can make it. You just have to be positive. Keep your faith. You have faith, you'll make it," Harrington said.


What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter

Comments / 36

10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Health
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Tampa, FL
Coronavirus
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Weather#Adventhealth Carrollwood#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
FDA
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

DeSantis knocks reporter for question about kids in ICU

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Tuesday knocked a reporter who asked a question regarding if mask mandates would have helped seven kids who are in the ICU for the coronavirus. A reporter asked about seven children who are at the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and if masks could have...
Florida Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Florida leads the nation in kids hospitalized for COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. — The Sunshine State leads the nation in another alarming coronavirus statistic: kids hospitalized with COVID-19. Florida had 32 pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations per day between July 24 and 30, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Adjusted for population, that’s 0.76 kids hospitalized per 100,000 residents, the highest rate in the country.
Escambia County, FLWKRG

Escambia Co. COVID-19 hospitalizations double in a week

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Northwest Florida, reaching peak pandemic levels. As of Tuesday, Escambia County hospitalizations have spiked to 233 between Sacred Heart, Baptist and West Florida hospitals. There were 113 hospitalizations a week ago, and on July 4, just a month ago, there...

Comments / 36

Community Policy