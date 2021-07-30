Cancel
Portland Timbers acquire Colombian forward Santiago Moreno

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

The Portland Timbers officially acquired Colombian forward Santiago Moreno on Thursday.

The 21-year-old joins the MLS club from America de Cali in Colombia’s top flight.

“Santiago is a talented young player, who has already showcased his qualities at the club level and in Copa Libertadores,” said Gavin Wilkinson, Timbers general manager and president of soccer. “He is a player that we believe can provide an impact in multiple positions in the attack. We are excited to continue supporting his development, and see him becoming an important contributor to the club.”

He made 26 appearances for America de Cali in 2021, totaling a team-high six goals across all competitions.

Moreno will be under contract with Portland through 2025 and will occupy an international slot and a U22 initiative slot, pending a physical and receipt of his international paperwork.

“There has been a lot of interest in Santiago Moreno from many teams, so the fact that he decided to come to Portland makes us feel special,” said Timbers head coach Giovanni Savarese. “We are all excited to have a talented player coming here that will provide us many great assets but still has room to develop, and I believe that Portland is a very good place for him to continue to grow.”

Portland acquired the priority to Moreno from the Philadelphia Union in exchange for $50,000 in general allocation money.

–Field Level Media

