2021 NBA Draft: New Orleans Pelicans select Alabama's Herbert Jones

By Charlie Potter
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama forward/guard Herbert Jones was selected with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday. Jones joins guard Josh Primo in coming off the board in this draft, giving the Crimson Tide two players picked in the same draft for the first time since 1995. His selection pushes Alabama’s total to 46 all-time draft picks.

