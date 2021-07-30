Teen selling water bottles for school clothes treated to shopping spree by Trae Tha Truth

A teenager trying to raise money for school supplies and clothes has quite the story to tell his classmates in a few weeks.

"This is my corner right here," said Jayden Buckley.

For the better part of three weeks, Jayden sat at the corner of Fondren and West Airport. He sold bottles of water.

"To get school supplies and help with my family," Jayden said.

His efforts didn't go unnoticed. In fact, quite the opposite. Trae Tha Truth got wind of what Jayden was doing and reposted it on his Instagram.

In part, it read: "In a world where so many of our youth choose to rob and steal he has chosen a different path. Let's make sure he has everything he needs to be successful this school year."

"We found the little homie," said Trae Tha Truth on his Instagram account. "We're heading to him now. About to take him shopping to get him a whole bunch of clothes and shoes."

Trae held up his end of the bargain, and the rest is history.

"I didn't expect it," said Jamaica Buckley.

Jamaica Buckley is a single mother of four and widow. She was brought to tears talking about the support her family has received.

"I just want happiness and peace," Jamaica Buckley said. "I'm tired of the struggle. I'm tired of struggling by myself."

The family moved to Houston from Atlanta in April.

"I was actually motivated," Jayden said.

With this story, he wants to motivate others.

"I hope it encourages other people to stay and work hard," Jayden said.