AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT GPU ships Aug. 11, starting at $379

I'm starting to think of AMD's Radeon RX 6000 series and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3000 series GPUs as the lost generation: By the time shortages ease and you're actually able to buy any of the cards announced over the past year, chances are both companies will be ready to release their next generational round of cards. But that hasn't stopped either of them from lobbing new models at us. This time it's AMD's Radeon RX 6600 XT, a desktop graphics card intended for high frame rate play in 1080p. It's expected to ship on Aug. 11 from add-in board makers like Asus, Gigabyte, MSI and others with prices starting at $379 and in prebuilt systems soon after.