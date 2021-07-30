Cancel
AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT GPU ships Aug. 11, starting at $379

Cover picture for the articleI'm starting to think of AMD's Radeon RX 6000 series and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3000 series GPUs as the lost generation: By the time shortages ease and you're actually able to buy any of the cards announced over the past year, chances are both companies will be ready to release their next generational round of cards. But that hasn't stopped either of them from lobbing new models at us. This time it's AMD's Radeon RX 6600 XT, a desktop graphics card intended for high frame rate play in 1080p. It's expected to ship on Aug. 11 from add-in board makers like Asus, Gigabyte, MSI and others with prices starting at $379 and in prebuilt systems soon after.

ComputersPosted by
SlashGear

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT wants to upgrade 1080p gaming

A lot of modern gaming PC hardware these days tends to focus on high-resolution, high-fidelity graphics. Whether it’s 2K, 4K, or even 8K, PC makers, monitor manufacturers, and graphics silicon developers put almost all the emphasis on raw power or artificial intelligence to push millions of pixels around. AMD’s newest GPU, in contrast, goes the opposite direction and aims to instead utilize its latest Radeon technologies to optimize gaming at 1080p resolutions.
Computerssoyacincau.com

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT now official, triple-A 1080p gaming GPU for USD379

For most PC gamers, this generation of graphics cards has not been fun. A lot of the GPUs released have been quickly snapped up by miners, scalpers and fellow gamers. Which is why it was perhaps nice to see AMD come back into the limelight with an entry-level GPU for gamers who really just want something for 1080p gaming: the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT.
Computerswccftech.com

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT GPU Might Be Available For A High Premium Of Up To $646

Hardware site Cowcotland received information that, due to the ongoing struggle for consumers to acquire graphics cards at affordable prices, that for the upcoming launch of the Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card, the speculated current cost will be 499 to 549 euros ($587.85 to $646.57). This is ofcourse, something that we have already seen with pricing premiums for existing AMD and NVIDIA graphics cards.
ComputersHot Hardware

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT RDNA 3 Rumors Allege Up To 15,360-Core Navi 31 GPU

We know AMD will soon be fleshing out its Radeon RX 6000 series with the Radeon RX 6600 XT and Radeon RX 6600 (add-in board partner PowerColor can hardly contain its excitement), but rumors are starting to surface about next-generation products, too. More specifically, the latest chatter suggests Navi 31 will burst onto the scene like the Kool-Aid man going through a brick wall, with a whopping 15,360 cores in tow.
RetailPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Powercolor Radeon RX 6600 XT Listed by New Zealand Retailer

New Zealand retailer PB Tech has listed three of PowerColor's upcoming Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics cards, ahead of the new AMD GPU's official launch. However, MSRP continues to be a waking dream for anyone interested in getting a current GPU. Prices have been set at $1,248.99 New Zealand dollars, which convert to approximately $869 USD. Via VideoCardz.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

World's First Desktop PC RISC-V Board Meets AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

When SiFive introduced its HiFive Unmatchd RISC-V desktop motherboard for developers last year, it was clear from the start that sooner or later an enthusiast would attempt to try using its U7 SoC for something it is not meant for: general PC usage with high-performance graphics and video decoding. That time has come as an enthusiast has managed to make AMD's Radeon RX 6700 XT work with a RISC-V SoC under Linux.
Computersgsmarena.com

AMD announces Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card for $379

AMD has announced the newest member of the Radeon RX 6000-series of desktop graphics cards, the RX 6600 XT. Priced at $379 (on paper, anyway), the RX 6600 XT will be available starting August 11. The RX 6600XT is now the cheapest and least powerful member of the RX 6000-series,...
ComputersHEXUS.net

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT launch MSRP tipped to be US$349

According to a report published this weekend, AMD is planning to launch its Radeon RX 6600 XT with an MSRP of US$349. The same source, communicating with Neowin, said that the AMD Radeon RX 6600 will sport a US$299 sticker. Both AMD's new graphics cards will come with 8GB of VRAM for those prices. There is a possibility that there will be a 4GB version of the RX 6600 too.
Computersreviewgeek.com

AMD’s Radeon RX 6600 XT Recognizes Not All Gamers Need 4K

If you’re looking to build your first gaming rig, or if you’ve decided that you don’t want or need a costly 4K setup, you should take a look at AMD’s new Radeon RX 6000-level GPU. It offers a solid 1080p gaming experience and will only set you back about $400, so it’s a solid entry-level choice.
ComputersHot Hardware

Radeon RX 6600 And RX 6600 XT Pricing Leak Suggests Big Value Play Versus RTX 3060

AMD is on the cusp of expanding its Radeon RX 6000 series with the Radeon RX 6600 XT and Radeon RX 6600, both of which have been the subject of multiple leaks and rumors over the past several weeks. One of the big question marks is pricing. It seems there is some good news on that front—if the latest gossip is to be believed, the cards will land a little cheaper than originally anticipated.
Cell Phonestecheblog.com

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Graphics Card Unveiled, Offers 1080p RDNA 2 PC Gaming for $379

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card is now official, and it claims to offer the ultimate high-framerate, high-fidelity and highly responsive 1080p gaming experience, thanks to RDNA 2 architecture. This proprietary gaming architecture spans from next-generation desktop PCs, laptops and game consoles to mobile devices as well as automotive infotainment systems. Featuring 32MB of AMD Infinity Cache, 8GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory, AMD Smart Access Memory and other advanced features. Read more for a video and additional information.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Sapphire Reveals Toxic AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Air Cooled

Sapphire's range of Toxic cards are anything but shy, proudly extolling their power via colorful paintjobs and extreme performance. The latest card to the Toxic line-up, the Toxic AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Air Cooled, is designed for 4K gaming and features a boost clock of 2425MHz and a game clock of 2235MHz as well as 16GB of GDDR6. Like other AMD RDNA 2 cards, actual clock speeds while gaming can slightly exceed the boost clock. The RX 6900 XT is the fastest consumer part from AMD right now, sitting in third place in our GPU benchmarks hierarchy, and it's one of the best graphics cards (that you still can't buy because they're all sold out).
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

AMD is offering the Radeon RX 6600 XT for 380 euros against Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3060

With the Radeon RX 6600 XT, AMD wants to offer gamers with full HD monitors an upgrade option and alternative to the GeForce RTX 3060 from Nvidia. The PCI Express 4.0 graphics card will be available for around 380 euros from August 11th from manufacturers such as Asrock, Asus, Biostart, Gigabyte, MSI, Powercolor, Sapphire, XFX and the company Yeston, which is mainly active in Asia, an AMD – There will be no reference design.

