Older Kindle Models Will Lose Their Internet Access In December
In fact, if you own an older Kindle model, there is a chance you could lose internet access on the device by the end of the year. This is according to emails that Amazon has started to send to Kindle owners who own the company’s older 3G models. The emails are informing these customers that because carriers will start phasing out their 3G networks in favor of 4G, it means that these Kindle devices will no longer be able to access the internet.www.ubergizmo.com
Comments / 0